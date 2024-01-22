Beyond chocolate: 19 heart-shaped foods to buy for your Valentine

Love is not only in the air this Valentine’s Day, it’s also on the plate.

However you plan on spending the unofficial end of cuffing season — a romantic evening with a sweetie, an extra love-filled day with your kids, a Galentines or Brolentines event with friends or a cozy solo night in — there are tons of heart-shaped foods in stores right now that you can use to show your love in a very literal (but also adorable) way.

And no, it’s not just chocolate and candy — it’s pasta, cereal, chicken nuggets, pretzels and ... meat. Yes, heart-shaped meat. For your convenience, we’ve rounded ’em all up here:

Brach’s Tiny Conversation Hearts. Brach's

There are also bevy of candies that get heart-shaped makeovers during this time, including Sour Patch Kids Hearts, Swedish Fish Hearts, Reese’s Pink Peanut Butter Hearts, Russell Stover Marshmallow Hearts, Spongebob Squarepants Heart-Shaped Krabby Patties and more.

Kinder & Love Gift Box. Kinder

Rold Gold Heartzels. Rold Gold

Barilla Love. Barilla

To celebrate its return, Barilla is also introducing The Pasta Promise, which offers customers the opportunity to enter for a chance to win the “Ring-a-toni”: a set of two, Barilla Love-inspired diamond- and ruby-encrusted rings created by jewelry designer Alison Lou. Those interested in entering can visit Barilla’s website.

Pastabilities Eat Your Heart Out Pasta. Pastabilities

Heart-shaped Cheerios. Cheerios

Tyson's Nuggets of Love. Tyson

“These nuggets have gained popularity as a heartfelt way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with sweethearts, friends, and family by offering the same great taste fans know and love with a festive heart shape,” a Tyson spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

Tyson’s Nuggets of Love are now available for a limited time in 27-ounce packages in the freezer aisles of Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Publix and Albertsons, nationwide.

The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint’s Sweetheart Ribeye kit. Gold Belly

The priciest item on the list, at $259.95, the Shed BBQ & Blues Joint’s Sweetheart Ribeye kit serves two and features a three-pound, heart-shaped ribeye, two steakhouse potatoes, rosemary butter, a fresh herb mop and special steak seasoning.

Meathearts. Manly Man

Manly Man Co. has once again released Meathearts, a Valentine’s Day-themed box of jerky. For $26.50, customers can buy a 2-ounce package containing heart-shaped jerky pieces laser-etched with amorous sayings like “Beef Mine” and “XOXO.”

The company also has released a spicy version of Meathearts that ups the ante in both Scoville units and language.