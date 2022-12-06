10 restaurants and brands making food-themed merch for the holidays

If you live for ugly Christmas sweaters and kitschy holiday merchandise, it's a wonderful time to be alive. As in years past, restaurants and food brands are coming out in droves this season with a plethora of fun, festive and funny products to get us all in the holiday spirit.

From sassy sweaters to matching pajamas and everything in between, these are a few food-themed holiday products we'd love to find under our Christmas tree this year.

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Sleigh Sweater

That's certainly one way to "sleigh" the ugly sweater competition. Red Lobster

When Cheddar Bay Biscuits are life, you need an ugly holiday sweater to pay homage to your cheesy obsession. This $45 frock is decorated with snowflakes, lobsters and a sleigh filled with the cheesy biscuits Red Lobster customers love so much. It even has an insulated pocket — that resembled a kangaroo's marsupium — which keeps biscuits (and other tasty treats) warm.

Red Lobster’s 2022 holiday collection also features other festive items ranging from lobster ornaments and hoodies to beanies and more.

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa-Scented Sweater

We can just smell the hot cocoa now ... Swiss Miss

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, Swiss Miss entered the chat and brought something new to the holiday table. The brand recently dropped a hot cocoa-scented holiday sweater complete with an insulated zipper pouch you can use to keep your cocoa warm.

Available in sizes S-3X, the $60 sweater also has a reversible sequin pattern that can read “I am hot” or “I am sweet” depending on how you’re feeling. Scented and sassy? Sounds like it’s right up our alley.

Olive Garden Family Holiday Pajamas

What a way to start the holiday. Olive Garden

Who needs Christmas cookies when you can have never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks? Olive Garden is getting into the holiday spirit with its new collection of hooded onesies that are decorated with the restaurant’s popular Never-Ending First Course offerings, pasta and after dinner mints.

The matching family pajamas retail for $25 for kids and $35 for adults and come in a variety of sizes. But they're selling out quickly!

Pearl Milling Company Family Stack Sweater

Talk about togetherness. Pearl Milling Co.

If you plan to be attached at the hip with certain members of your family this holiday season, Pearl Milling Company came up with an easy way to keep you ultra close.

The brand, known for its syrups and pancake mixes, created a Family Stack Sweater that comes in two-person, three-person and four-person varieties. Each sweater has oversized pockets that are large enough to fit a bottle of syrup and a spatula, so you can whip up some breakfast treats together. If you're interested, you can enter for the chance to win a sweater through Dec. 13 here.

Hot Pockets Shorts

We can hear the Hot Pockets jingle in our head. HOT POCKETS®

Hot Pockets is giving new meaning to the term “hot pants” with its innovative new product. On Dec. 12, the brand is releasing limited edition Hot Pockets Shorts that feature insulated cargo pockets so you can keep your food warm and your legs cool.

The unique shorts, available in men’s sizes S-XL, read “Stay heated” on the front alongside a fiery cartoon, and they even come with a matching hoodie. The best part? You can score them for free (while supplies last) online and get an accompanying coupon for one free Hot Pockets sandwich.

Pillsbury Doughboy Sweater

Cue the Pillsbury Doughboy laugh. Pillsbury

Pillsbury’s limited edition Doughboy sweater recently sold out in a flash, and it’s easy to see why. The festive frock is decorated with a giant picture of the iconic Doughboy himself and comes with a button you can press to play his infectious laugh. The sweater even has a scannable crescent roll on its left sleeve with access to recipes, baking tips and more.

Frito-Lay Holiday Merchandise

So comfy. Frito Lay

From stockings and hats to socks and sweaters, Frito-Lay's holiday collection has everything you need to stay festive and warm this season. The collection represents several of the company's brands, including Cheetos, Doritos, Lay's, Flamin' Hot and Ruffles. So whether you want to cuddle up on the couch with a Cheetos pillow or brave the elements with a Doritos scarf, you're covered.

7-Eleven

The holidays are even happier with a fun ugly sweater. 7-11

7-Eleven is joining in on the festive fun with its holiday collection that features items ranging from apparel to décor and more. You can show off your love for Slurpees with a T-shirt that reads "All snug in bed visions of Slurpee in my head" or turn heads in a punny tee that reads "Tis' The Cheese’n."

Rounding out the collection, there are a few holiday hoodies and sweaters and hats. If you want to dress your house up for the season, the store also created 7-Eleven holiday blankets, clocks and stockings.

Budweiser Holiday Merchandise

Cheers! Budweiser

Beer lovers, rejoice! Budweiser is brewing up something special for the holidays (aka its very own holiday collection). Naturally, many of the items in the collection feature the brand’s signature Clydesdale horses. The beauties appear on sweaters, steins, hats and more, and there are also several other fun designs like a Budweiser Can Repeat sweater.

Taco Bell Christmas Sweater

This one's making us hungry. Taco Bell

Taco 'bout a fun holiday sweater. If your love for tacos runs deep, your holiday style will be on fire this season with Taco Bell’s new sweater. The colorful $47 frock features a photo of a taco in the middle and several packets of hot sauce in varying degrees of heat. As an added touch, it also has flames embroidered along the top.