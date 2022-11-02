Dunkin’s holiday menu introduces new Cookie Butter Cold Brew

Dunkin’s holiday menu is all about cookie butter.

The coffee chain just announced three new additions to its holiday lineup, and two of them taste like the highly popular dessert spread that has inspired an Oreo cookie flavor, an Olive Garden cake and other cookie butter-flavored confections.

A Cookie Butter Cold Brew leads the trio of new additions and is crafted with “slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew, along with notes of sweet brown sugar and baked cookie flavors,” according to a press release. Creamy cookie butter cold foam and cookie butter crumbles add the final touches to the drink.

Left: Toasted White Chocolate Signature Hot Latte and Bacon Pancake Wake Up Wrap. Right: Cookie Butter Cold Brew with Cold Foam and Cookie Butter Doughnut. Clint Blowers / Courtesy Dunkin'

If you prefer to chew your cookie butter, there's also a Cookie Butter Doughnut hitting the menu. Dunkin' describes the bakery item as "a classic yeast donut shell with cookie butter buttercreme filling, topped with maple-flavored icing and a sprinkling of crushed cookies."

Last, but certainly not least, a Pancake Wake-Up Wrap is also joining the menu. Described as a "pillowy pancake featuring a hint of sweet maple flavor," the breakfast treat is filled with egg, your choice of sausage or bacon (or meat-free) and melted cheese, and comes with a side of syrup.

Which fan favorites are returning?

The holiday season is all about nostalgia and Dunkin’ customers will also find some familiar favorites on the menu, including the following items:

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Holiday Blend Coffee (for at-home brewing)

Much like its competitor Starbucks, Dunkin’ is also switching up its cups for the holiday season and giving them a festive makeover.

“We hope that both our classic and new menu items, like the Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, will excite Dunkin’ fans and power them to make the most of every minute this season,” Dunkin Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson said in a press release.

Holiday deals at Dunkin'

While you're busy shopping for holiday gifts, Dunkin' is offering a treat to its customers in the form of Free Coffee Mondays. The promotion, which is only valid for Dunkin' Rewards members, starts on Nov. 7 and runs through Nov. 28. During this time, customers can score a free medium coffee (hot or iced) with any purchase on Mondays.

Rewards members can also cash in on several other offers through Nov. 29, including the following deals: