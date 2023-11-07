Aldi’s Advent calendars are back with wine, cheese and hot sauce versions

Part of the most wonderful time of the year is the anticipation of counting down the days until Christmas, and Advent calendars have become a big part of that.

On Nov. 1, Aldi released its 2023 collection of Advent & Holiday Calendars, those treat-filled boxes that help folks young and old count down the 24 December days until Christmas. Available on Nov. 2 this year, the supermarket chain came up with a wide range of calendars, from kid-focused treats to adult beverages and eclectic snacks.

Beer and wine

Every year, one of the most anticipated Advent calendar categories is beer and wine, and Aldi stores that sell alcohol have folks covered with the following four items:

Beer Advent Calendar ($49.99; prices may vary by location): This calendar contains 24 cans, all 12 ounces in size, including a wintry Belgian White Ale, Hazy IPA, a Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter and more.

Wicked Grove 12 Days of Cider ($18.99; prices may vary by location): Aldi has stocked this shorter holiday calendar which holds 12 flavors of hard cider including Cinnamon, Spiced Plum, Caramel Apple and more.

Wine Advent Calendar ($59.99; prices may vary by location): Wine fans can enjoy 24 bottles, all 187 milliliters in size, from a bottle of Ortuga Cabernet Sauvignon from Portugal to Birdsong Merlot from France.

Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar. TODAY Illustration / ALDI

Sparkling Wine Variety Pack (prices vary by location): This six-bottle set contains one 200 milliliter bottle of wines from France including a Blanc de Blancs Brut, a Demi-Sec, Peach Flavored Sparkling Wine and more.

Food and drink

There are a trio of food and drink options from the German-based supermarket chain, including:

Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar ($14.99): This Advent calendar includes 25 individual bottles of hot sauce, meaning your Christmas ham can get a dab of something spicy, too. The bottles range from the more common Chipotle, Habanero and Sriracha hot sauces to the significantly more spicy, like Ghost Pepper and one simply called Extreme Hot Sauce. There are also more unique hot sauces like a Chocolate Chipotle flavor (did someone say “mole”?).

The Bay Island Hot Sauce Advent Calendar. TODAY Illustration / ALDI

Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar ($16.99): Fancy a cheese board? This 24-day Advent calendar features cheeses from around Europe, including several types of Gouda, truffle cheese, Mimolette and a cheddar flavored with whiskey.

Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar. TODAY Illustration / ALDI

Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar ($13.99): This 24-day Advent calendar includes a range of 24 single-serve coffee cups in seasonal flavors like Butter Toffee, Candy Cane, Holiday Blend, Glazed Cinnamon Roll, Hot Buttered Rum, Toasted Marshmallow and more.

Chocolate

While chocolate is indeed also a food, during Christmas, the sweet treat shines as its own special category. For the sweet tooth in your life, Aldi has come to the rescue with a pair of chocolate boxes for kids or adults:

Choceur Chocolate Advent Calendar ($1.49): This 2.65-ounce milk chocolate Advent calendar comes with 24 treats and an image on the back the little ones can color in.

($1.49): This 2.65-ounce milk chocolate Advent calendar comes with 24 treats and an image on the back the little ones can color in. Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar ($15.99): This collection of 25 luxury chocolate treats includes 12 distinct flavors, including dark chocolates, an almond sprinkle white chocolate with caramelized almond praline, a milk chocolate square with brownie-flavored ganache and more.

The Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar. TODAY Illustration / ALDI

Folks can buy the Advent & Holiday Calendars at one of Aldi’s stores in 38 states. To find your closest Aldi store (and check to see if it sells beer and wine) use the chain’s store locator.