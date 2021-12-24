Festive holiday treats: Moose track bites, strawberry milk, pecan rolls and more

Chef Zane Holmquist is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite festive holiday sweets, snacks and drinks. He shows us how to make everything-spiced pigs-in-a-blanket, protein-packed date and chocolate bites, crispy pecan and pear rolls with a chocolaty dipping sauce, spiked peppermint hot chocolate with espresso and warm strawberry milk.

I have loved everything bagels since my early days of cooking in New York. Through the years, I have created several recipes using this spice blend. Pigs-in-a-blanket take me back to my childhood in Utah but I wanted to come up with a more grown-up, "everything" version. This is a great recipe for family snacks any time of year but is especially fun for the holidays to counter the abundance of sweet snacks. The cranberry mustard is also great served with roasted turkey or pork and added to turkey sandwiches.

I am a cyclist and I use dates for fueling while riding my bike. I also really like ice cream. So, I wanted to come up with a flavor-packed fuel recipe that packed a good amount of calories in two bites. The addition of the moose tracks mix-ins adds to the festive look of these. You don't need to be a cyclist, this is a great snack to take with you on winter activities like skiing, skating or sledding or just hanging out with the family. They will hold for several days in the refrigerator.

This is a great sweet bite that reminds me of baklava or strudel but with its own personality. This combines those two flavors, and then adding the chocolate-hazelnut dip really brings it all together. This is a good dessert for beginners since you can pre-make these rolls and freeze whole for later use.

This drink is the perfect combination of a coffee pick-me-up with the warm comforting feeling of hot cocoa. The addition of the schnapps gives it a special holiday feel that's perfect for sitting around the fire on Christmas Eve or while opening gifts on Christmas morning.

Strawberry milk reminds me of a drink my grandmother made us in the winter as a pick-me-up. It takes me back to my childhood in Utah when I would ski and sled in the neighborhood park. This is a great recipe to warm up the kids after an afternoon out in the snow.

