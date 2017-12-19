Holiday spirits: 7 fresh cocktail recipes for winter celebrations

Food

Hosting a holiday party? Then you're going to need some cocktails!

Get in the merry spirit of the season with these seven toast-worthy tipples, including a spicy ginger-apple punch, minty mojitos, mulled wine and creamy eggless eggnog. Cheers!

Ginger Spice Punch
Ginger Spice Punch
Forget shaking up individual drinks for each guest. Instead, make things easy on yourself by mixing up a big batch of this bourbon punch with apple cider and ginger ale.

Winter Champagne Cocktail
Winter Champagne Cocktail
This versatile sparkling wine cocktail can be made with Champagne or Prosecco and any kind of citrus fruit. A rosemary sprig is a pretty garnish that adds just a hint of flavor.

Eggless Eggnog (Tawny Crème Cocktail)
Eggless Eggnog (Tawny Cr?me Cocktail)
Leslie Sbrocco's lighter take on eggnog is made with almond milk and sweetened condensed milk — it's still plenty sweet and rich but won't weigh you down like traditional eggnog.

Holiday Mojitos (Merry, Merry Mojitos)
Holiday Mojitos (Merry, Merry Mojitos)
Refreshing mojitos aren't just for warm weather holidays. This big-batch recipe is perfect for holiday parties in cold or warm weather climates.

Gaspare's Winter Punch
Gaspare’s Winter Punch
Classic mulled wine is dressed up with Campari and cranberries for a warm punch that also makes a beautiful centerpiece for your holiday party buffet table.

Peppermint Martini (Peppermint-ini)
Peppermint Martini (Peppermint-ini)
How cute is this peppermint martini? Well, it tastes great and is super easy to make, too!

Fourth Hour Fizz Cocktail
Fourth Hour Fizz Cocktail
If it's just not the holidays in your house without a red and green theme, you'll love this quick and easy cocktail with vodka, sparkling red wine and an herbal garnish.

