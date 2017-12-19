Holiday spirits: 7 fresh cocktail recipes for winter celebrations

share tweet pin email

Hosting a holiday party? Then you're going to need some cocktails!

Get in the merry spirit of the season with these seven toast-worthy tipples, including a spicy ginger-apple punch, minty mojitos, mulled wine and creamy eggless eggnog. Cheers!

Forget shaking up individual drinks for each guest. Instead, make things easy on yourself by mixing up a big batch of this bourbon punch with apple cider and ginger ale.

This versatile sparkling wine cocktail can be made with Champagne or Prosecco and any kind of citrus fruit. A rosemary sprig is a pretty garnish that adds just a hint of flavor.

Leslie Sbrocco's lighter take on eggnog is made with almond milk and sweetened condensed milk — it's still plenty sweet and rich but won't weigh you down like traditional eggnog.

Refreshing mojitos aren't just for warm weather holidays. This big-batch recipe is perfect for holiday parties in cold or warm weather climates.

Classic mulled wine is dressed up with Campari and cranberries for a warm punch that also makes a beautiful centerpiece for your holiday party buffet table.

How cute is this peppermint martini? Well, it tastes great and is super easy to make, too!

If it's just not the holidays in your house without a red and green theme, you'll love this quick and easy cocktail with vodka, sparkling red wine and an herbal garnish.