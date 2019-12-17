Holiday roast 3 ways: Seared tenderloin, steak salad and French dip sandwiches

TODAY’s Hot List is back! 8 bestsellers for the holidays that make great last-minute gifts

Alex Guarnaschelli makes a holiday centerpiece roast and uses the leftovers for meals all week.

By Alex Guarnaschelli

Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Alex Guarnaschelli is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make an impressive holiday dinner and turn the leftovers into two more delicious dishes. She shows us how to prepare roast beef tenderloin with a peppery pan sauce and use the leftovers to make meaty French dip sandwiches and steak salad with sesame dressing.

Seared Beef Tenderloin Steak with Black Pepper Pan Sauce

Alex Guarnaschelli

This is such a simple recipe and really makes a great holiday meal. Serve the steak whole in the middle of the table for a dramatic showstopper or slice and plate individually.

French Dip Sandwiches

Alex Guarnaschelli

I love to use leftover meat this way because the thin slices, gently warmed, are so tasty tucked between slices of the lightly toasted baguette. The little bit of horseradish and mustard are really good here, too. Leave the meat sauce kind of thin and warm on the side with the sandwiches for dunking.

Beef Tenderloin Salad with Sesame Dressing

Alex Guarnaschelli

This is a tasty salad with tender beef, crisp cold lettuce and a tasty dressing. I warm leftover pan sauce and drizzle it over the meat then add the lettuce and dressing to the equation.

