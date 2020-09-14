Holiday Peeps won't be in stores until 2021 due to pandemic concerns

As if 2020 hasn't dealt us enough already, a candy company has just delivered a bit of news that is more trick than treat.

Just Born, the company behind popular candies including Peeps marshmallows, Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales, confirmed that the "fun shapes and packaging sizes" typically available for Halloween and the holiday season won't be in stores this year. Though disappointing, it's for a good reason: employee safety.

"Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we temporarily suspended production of our candy brands to ensure the health and safety of our associates," said the company in a press release. "In early May, we resumed limited production after making extensive changes in our plant that ensure the safety of our associates. This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

This means no Peeps pumpkins, ghosts, Christmas trees, snowmen, hearts and more this year. The Mike and Ike Halloween variety bags and holiday Merry Mix won't be available either, and Hot Tamales will not offer their usual snack-size packs.

According to the press release from Just Born, the seasonal sweets will be back on the shelves in 2021, and they expect to offer their usual Easter Peeps.

Holiday options like snowman and Christmas tree-shaped Peeps won't be available for the 2020 season. Just Born

The release noted that the company was focused on "meeting the expected overwhelming demand" for Peeps Easter candies, which include bunny and egg shapes.

"We look forward to offering our fun seasonal shapes and packaging at all major seasons again beginning with Halloween of 2021," said the company. "We have been bringing sweetness to people’s lives since 1923, and we hope to continue to do so for many years to come."

Mike and Ike Halloween variety packs won't be on the shelves until 2021. Just Born

While Just Born might be limiting their candy offerings this year, there are plenty of bold new flavors hitting the shelves just in time for fall.

For snackers who can't make up their minds, there's the M&Ms Mix, a package of M&M's candies that offers multiple types of the classic candy in one bag. If you're looking for a new twist on a Halloween staple, Brach's is offering a "Turkey Dinner"-flavored version of its standard candy corn.

And if you're searching for something really outside the box, novelty store Archie McPhee is offering ketchup-flavored candy canes.