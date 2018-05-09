share tweet email

Sami Kotb visiting her daughter Hoda in the TODAY kitchen to make a few of their favorite family recipes for Mother's Day. She shows us how to prepare a super simple roasted salmon with spicy basil pesto and fettuccine with fresh spring vegetables.

"Hoda's sister, Hala, was the inspiration for this recipe," says Kotb. "She is the cook in the family and always makes the best salmon dishes."

Fresh asparagus, portobello mushrooms and yellow squash make this healthy and easy pasta perfect for spring.

