Hoda's mom cooks up family favorites like pesto salmon and pasta

Sami Kotb visiting her daughter Hoda in the TODAY kitchen to make a few of their favorite family recipes for Mother's Day. She shows us how to prepare a super simple roasted salmon with spicy basil pesto and fettuccine with fresh spring vegetables.

Sami Kotb's Spicy Pesto Salmon
Servings:
4-6
"Hoda's sister, Hala, was the inspiration for this recipe," says Kotb. "She is the cook in the family and always makes the best salmon dishes."

Sami Kotb's Fettuccine Primavera
Servings:
4-6
Fresh asparagus, portobello mushrooms and yellow squash make this healthy and easy pasta perfect for spring.

