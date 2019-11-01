TODAY anchors Willie Geist and Hoda Kotb are going head-to-head in a game of Sandwich Slamwich Showdown, competing for sandwich superiority with their signature sandwich recipes — and YouTube stars Rhett & Link (who know how to taste test) will be judging. Hoda is making a turkey and ham hoagie with potato chips (her signature sandwich move!), and Willie is preparing turkey on rye with sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.

The Hodie Hoagie

This sandwich brings big flavor in every bite. The 3-condiment spread is a whirlwind of taste and the potato chips add a killer crunch!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon mayo

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons ketchup

2 slices white bread

3 slices deli turkey

2 slices deli ham

1/4 cup potato chips

Method

Combine mayo, mustard and ketchup in a small bowl. Spread mayo mixture onto both halves of the white bread. Add turkey and ham to one half of the bread. Add chips on top of deli meats. Top with other slice of white bread. Cut in half before serving.

The Sandwillie

This is my take on the classic Reuben sandwich. I swap in turkey for the traditional pastrami or corned beef and prefer the added tang of Thousand Island dressing over Russian.

Ingredients

2 slices rye bread

2 slices Swiss cheese

3 slices deli turkey

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons thousand island dressing

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1/4 cup sauerkraut

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

Spread butter on the outside of both slices of rye bread. On the inside of the bread slices, smear mayo then spread thousand island dressing on top. Add turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut on top of the condiments. Season with salt and pepper. Top with other slice of rye bread. Place sandwich onto pre-heated hot panini press. Press sandwich until cheese is melted and the outside of the bread is golden brown, about 3 minutes. Cut in half before serving.

