Hoda and Jenna hilariously debate the ‘weirdest’ places they would eat food

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are making shower head-lines.

On the Jan. 25 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the duo discussed unconventional places to eat. The conversation started when they talked about how Jessica Biel revealed on TikTok that she enjoys eating and drinking in the shower, scarfing down items such as cereal, yogurt, coffee, tea and Popsicles because they are safe to eat and it’s no big deal if they go down the drain.

Jenna was astonished by the idea and not onboard with it at all.

“I can’t. She eats in the shower? There’s no way,” she said.

“Unless her shower’s really big,” Hoda said.

“I don’t care how big it is. There’s water involved, which makes things soggy,” Jenna fired back.

“Well, maybe there’s a part of the shower that has a chair and a little table in there in that big ol’ shower,” Hoda said.

Hoda also said she could kind of understand the idea of eating a Popsicle in the shower, which led her to say she would do that, too.

She stopped short of agreeing about eating yogurt or cereal, though.

Jenna, however, refused to believe that Hoda would eat a Popsicle in the shower.

“I’d like to see that,” she said, drawing laughs before adding, “I don’t need to see it see it, you know what I mean?”

Jenna (right) was disgusted by the thought of eating in the shower. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“I double dog dare you,” she said, while going on to say she could eat on the floor or in bed.

And while the chat called to mind the "Seinfeld" episode where Kramer starts preparing food in the shower, the conversation eventually led Hoda to ask Jenna the weirdest place she’s ever eaten. Before Jenna could answer, Hoda responded for her.

“In the toilet,” Hoda said.

“You know I do not eat on the toilet,” Jenna said. “I find that to be an insult.”

“Here’s what happens,” Hoda said. “You’re finished with whatever you are eating. You decided, ‘Well, what am I going to do. Nothing’s happening yet.’ You were fine. It’s OK.”

“Do you eat on the toilet?” Jenna asked her.

“No,” Hoda replied.

“You sound like whoever smelt it, dealt it,” Jenna joked, inciting more laughter.

Bon appétit , everyone!