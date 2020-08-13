Hilary Duff shares the Trader Joe's snack she 'can't live without'

Hilary Duff's favorite filling summer snack involves a few ingredients most people have in their refrigerators at home — along with a little culinary creativity.

The "Younger" star, who is helping launch Creative Roots, an all-natural beverage for kids, told TODAY Food she loves making bell pepper boats.

"I've been craving cold foods, because it's so hot right now in Los Angeles," Duff said.

To make it, she cuts a red or yellow pepper lengthwise, then removes the veins and seeds before adding spoonfuls of hummus into the peppers.

"I’ll put a fancy olive oil drizzle on top and some sea salt and a sprig of dill and lemon and it’s like I have a boat," Duff explained.

The fiber-filled snack is packed with healthy fats from the hummus and olive oil and a fun way to eat more vegetables.

“The other thing I can't live without are Trader Joe's dark chocolate almonds," Duff said. "I eat ten a day!”

Duff said she used her downtime to cook a lot at the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine.

"I was excited to be in the kitchen more because I love to cook," she said. "But after a month and a half, I was so sick of my cooking, I was making PB&J!"

Plenty of parents can relate to spending time in quarantine with young kids. Duff is mom to son Luca, 8, and daughter Banks Violet, 2.

She shared a photo of herself relaxing in the pool two weeks ago, along with a caption plenty of parents will find relatable.

"This.NEVER.happens. if I could stop the racing thoughts of the end of the world/dealing with the mess in my garage/and counting the fruits&veggies/glasses of water my kids drank today it would be a evvvvven chiller," she wrote.

"My kids don't want to slow down! I am constantly trying to shove stuff at them and they will drink this," she said of the Creative Roots beverages, which are coconut water-based.

Duff said she teaches her kids to respect their bodies by making healthy choices, but that also includes enjoying dessert. Luca gets ice cream at night and when Banks asked for an ice pop around 10 a.m. one morning, Duff said she was happy to let her have one.

“We’re in quarantine!" she said.