Remember Jolt Cola? The sugary soda is making a comeback

share tweet pin email

Every so often, another drink comes along that promises a mind-blowing caffeine fix — like the "world's strongest coffee" which debuted earlier this year.

This time around, however, it's not exactly a new drink but rather a soda making a big comeback. Starting Sept. 21, Jolt Cola, "the phoenix of energy drinks" and a "seriously jacked-up cola" will return to store shelves, according to a statement from the company. The 16-ounce cans will be just $1 and they'll only be available at Dollar General stores for now.

Jolt, which first launched in 1985, ceased production between 2009 and 2010, after some questionable decisions ... like rolling out cans that looked like alkaline batteries.

"This is Jolt's time," Jolt's new CEO Doug Dixon said in a statement, citing the aforementioned bad business decisions for the soda's original downfall "despite its cult following" among gamers and other night owls.

For the relaunch, the company went with the original, now retro, look, which is probably a smart idea considering the seemingly unquenchable thirst for beverage nostalgia (see: Crystal Pepsi and Zima).

All right, everyone form a nice, orderly line...⚡️ #relaunch #allthesugar #twicethecaffeine A post shared by Jolt Cola (@realjoltcola) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

But does the world really need another high-octane, super-caffeinated cola? On average, Americans consume about 300 mg of caffeine per day, according to the FDA report. Up to 400 mg a day "appears to be safe for most healthy adults," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Cans of Jolt Cola are 16 ounces, which is technically two servings. Each can contains 160 mg of caffeine, AdAge reported. Here's how a can of Jolt compares to caffeine fixes of a similar size, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

(All caffeine amounts are for 16 ounces, to truly compare to drinking a can of Jolt, unless otherwise noted):

Starbucks Coffee, Pike Place Roast (grande, 16 ounces): 310 mg

Dunkin' Donuts (medium, 14 ounce): 210 mg

Jolt Cola: 160 mg

Red Bull: 160 mg

Pepsi: 45 mg

Coca-Cola: 45 mg

Mountain Dew: 54 mg

Black tea, brewed: 94 mg

Green tea, brewed: 58 mg

Snapple Lemon Tea: 37 mg

So what does Jolt taste like? Many online reviews from back in the day say it has a "generic cola" taste, comparable to a Coke, Pepsi or Royal Crown. A former fan of Jolt, Ken Domik, a food-product reviewer on YouTube, received one of the company's first samples.

Sniffing the drink dramatically, like a wine connoisseur, Domik tasted the soda for the first time in years on his show, KDBProductions. He said the flavor is exactly the same as he remembers. "Oh my gosh, unbelievable. I loved this drink so much back in the day, I'm almost getting emotional," he said.

But "this is an adult drink only," he cautioned, citing its caffeine content as well as super-high sugar content with a whopping 50 mg per can.

"I'm almost starting to buzz, I'm not kidding you. I shouldn't have had a coffee this morning, knowing I was going to do this."