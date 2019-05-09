Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 9, 2019, 4:21 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Starbucks isn't usually associated with offering the cheapest coffee in town, but on Thursday, May 9, the chain is bringing back one of its most beloved promotions: Happy Hour.

Starting at 3 p.m., participating locations across the country will be offering 50% off all Frappuccinos. As long as you order a grande size or larger, you can choose any flavor and, according to a Starbucks employee, there's no limit to how many you can purchase during the promo window.

Enjoy grande or venti Frappuccinos from Starbucks this Thursday after 3 p.m. for 50% off. Starbucks

So how does a Frappuccino fiend snag this deal?

You'll need to sign up for the Starbucks Rewards program online, which also offers perks like free brewed coffee and tea refills. The simplest way to get the happy hour deal and track your rewards is to download the coffee chain's app. While the app is free, keep in mind that by signing up you're allowing Starbucks to track insight about your coffee preferences. The app can also be used for buying that happy hour frapp ahead of time with a mobile order.

If you're not a fan of blended coffee drinks, then just hold off, because this particular deal is only valid for the chain's signature drink and it isn't good for any ready-to-drink, bottled frapps.

Starbucks Happy Hours are held sporadically throughout the year, but they tend to happen once or twice a month, especially in warmer months. Still, it's always a good idea to call your local store before heading out to make sure they're participating in the promotion.

Those without a smart phone, however, can still get the deal, a Starbucks confirmed to TODAY Food. You'll just need to sign up for the rewards program with a valid email address and then register a Starbucks gift card (they're free at the store) to the account to keep track of purchases.

In April, Starbucks revamped its rewards program to make it easier for all users (even those who rarely visit the chain) to cash in on drink upgrades and freebies. However, many loyal members were dismayed by the change, claiming that it made their elite status less valuable.

Now, after earning just 25 stars, members are able to score a free drink "customization" on any order, like an extra espresso shot, a different milk substitute, or even a dash of flavored syrup. At 50 stars and above, members will be able to get a free brewed coffee, hot tea or bakery item. At the highest tier (400 stars) members will be able to redeem points for Starbucks merchandise or at-home coffee products, like ground coffee.