/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

The end of 2018 is feeling like an "everything must go" sale for fast food.

When the holiday merchandise has been heavily picked over, there's often a slew of great deals to fill up the closet — or exchange some unwanted gifts. And plenty of the big chains want to fill up shoppers' bellies, too!

As if hungry customers weren't tickled enough by the opportunity to get a year's worth of Wendy's Frostys for just $2 or free bagels at Panera until 2019, there's another deal that's definitely shakin' up the sales.

Shake Shack, the once simple hot dog cart-turned-major international chain, is currently offering free burgers to customers through the new year. But to score the deal, burger fans and fry fiends need to hop on the Shake Shack app and place a minimum order of $10 to enjoy a burger at no extra cost. The offer is good through Jan. 2, 2019, a Shake Shack spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food. With the buy-one-get-one-free feel, it's perfect for a lunch date with a pal.

A lot of fast food and fast casual deals have been baiting new customers to first download the stores' apps, like when McDonald's dished up some of its biggest sandwiches for $1, but only for app members. But Shake Shack's promo also works for customers who just place their orders online and don't want to commit to taking up more screen space on their smartphones. Just use the code THANKYOU18 — because who isn't thankful for a way to start off the year with some food freebies?

While the deal is good at most Shake Shack locations, travelers and sports fans beware: avoid the chain at airports, ballparks and stadiums because those burger outposts won't be honoring the deal.