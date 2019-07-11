TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Whole Foods is getting in on the Amazon Prime Day action this year with deep discounts on everyday items — and a shopping spree won't set you back a whole paycheck.

Amazon Prime members who spend $10 in store or on Prime Now through July 16 will get a $10 Amazon credit on Amazon Prime Day.

If that deal sounds like deja vu, it's because it is.

Amazon, which debuted its now highly-anticipated shopping holiday in 2015, offered the same $10 for $10 deal last year. What's new this year? There are the daily deals being offered by Whole Foods. From BOGOs at the bakery to deep discounts of 50% off (or more!) on your favorite dry goods, here's what to scoop up while supplies last.

Specials available now through July 16

Whole Foods Market

According to Amazon and Whole Foods, this year's week-long specials feature "deep discounts on summertime favorites." A Whole Foods spokesperson told TODAY Food that she's particularly excited about the sale on organic cherries. They're not easy to find in every grocery store, especially for $3.99 per pound. Here are the other goods on sale today through Tuesday.

Produce

Organic strawberries, 1 pound container, 2 for $5

Organic yellow peaches and nectarines, $2.49 per pound

Organic blueberries, 18 ounces, $3.99

Poultry, fish and meat

Organic air-chilled, no-antibiotics-ever whole chicken, $2.19 per pound

Wild-caught sockeye salmon fillets, $9.99 per pound

Animal welfare rated St. Louis Ribs, $3.99 per pound

Snacks and treats

RXBAR bars and nut butters, 40% off

Orgain organic plant based protein powders, 40% off

Self-serve mochi ice creams, 50% off

Pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Talenti Gelato and Sorbetto, 2 for $6

365 Everyday Value trail mixes, 35% off

More daily deals

Whole Foods Market

All 480 Whole Foods locations in the U.S. will also be participating in a special daily deal.

Thursday, July 11

Take 25% off prepared entrees, sides, salads and plates from the store's Chef's Case.

Friday, July 12

GEORG BEYER

Get two slices of pizza for $5 (normally two for $7, or $8 if you're in Hawaii). The New York City Columbus Circle and Parasmas, New Jersey, locations will offer 30% off pizza sold by the pound.

Saturday, July 13

Save $2 on rotisserie chicken (normally $8.99 per bird, or $13.99 for organic).

Sunday, July 14

Save 20% on deli meats and cheeses sliced in-house and sold by the pound.

Monday, July 15

Brown butter cookies will be buy one, get one free.

Tuesday, July 16

All mini croissants (chocolate or butter) will be 50% off.

How it works

Amazon

For starters, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these offers. A one-time yearly membership costs $119. Or you can pay $12.99 per month. (Sign up for a free 30-day trial here.) Once you're a member, ask the Whole Foods cashier to scan your Prime Code or put in your linked phone number at checkout. You can also order via Prime Now for pickup or delivery.

To receive the $10 Amazon credit, spend $10 or more at any Whole Foods Market or on Prime Now between today and July 16. At checkout, your Amazon account will automatically be credited with a $10 credit. Note: this credit can only be used online and is valid July 15 through July 17. Make sure to use it before it expires, otherwise you'll have to wait until next year.