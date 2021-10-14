Mayo in coffee? We'll pass, thanks. And apparently, so will Dionne Warwick.

Condiment brand Hellmann's left Twitter in a tizzy last week when it suggested that adding a bit of mayonnaise to your morning cup of coffee creates a delightful flavor combination, and the majority of social media users were quite disturbed by the concept.

Mayo in your coffee.



That’s it, that’s the tweet. — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021

Still, no one was quite as shocked as Warwick, a legendary singer who's know for her sassy tweets. When she came across the divisive Hellmann's post, the 80-year-old took a pretty clear stance on the matter.

"I am blocking this account," she wrote.

I am blocking this account. https://t.co/dYy0bZa55I — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 7, 2021

In case anyone doubted that she'd actually go through with it, Warwick posted a follow up tweet that read "It took me 40 minutes to remember how to do this." and showed a screenshot of the blocked Hellmann's page.

It took me 40 minutes to remember how to do this. pic.twitter.com/sOXLEa5SNc — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 7, 2021

The singer further emphasized her disgust in a third tweet that read "To those asking why… They want us to put mayonnaise in our coffee. I won’t tolerate it."

To those asking why… They want us to put mayonnaise in our coffee. I won’t tolerate it. https://t.co/JbZUcHLjBc — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 7, 2021

Plenty of Twitter users lent their support to Warwick and agreed that putting mayo in your coffee is just bizarre.

I get why @dionnewarwick blocked you. What is with this nonsense?!?!? — Keely (@OhReallyKeely) October 8, 2021

One talented social media user even turned the idea into a parody of Warwick's hit song "That's What Friends Are For" and proclaimed, "That's not what mayo's for."

Hellmann's: put mayo in your coffee



Dionne Warwick & absolutely everyone else: no



I've written a parody about this



You're welcome 😊🎶 pic.twitter.com/1qMaSWK5GT — Claire Behind The Hair Blue Tick (@urmumsausername) October 8, 2021

Hellmann's stirred the pot some more and added a second tweet that read "Nope, that wasn’t a typo. Mayo in your coffee. It’s called having a sophisticated pallet."

Nope, that wasn’t a typo.



Mayo in your coffee.



It’s called having a sophisticated pallet. — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021

If they weren't disturbed enough by the idea of mayo in their coffee, the Twitter community sure was aggravated by the actual typo in the tweet.

A sophisticated pallet like the one below?? Or could you possibly have meant palate??? pic.twitter.com/9hZZKtwd3B — Cynthia Cater (@cruellmoon) October 11, 2021

A few folks didn't seem all that bothered by the divisive debate, of course, and reminded everyone that we all have our unique food quirks.

Why not? I enjoy chips dipped in cake icing. — Happy Chappy (@Lionman68) October 12, 2021

But overall, most of the Twitter community stood in solidarity against the idea.

Wow you really just put the "Hell" in "Hellman's" didn't you, pal? — corey. (@awkwardphaser) October 8, 2021

We have to give Hellmann's credit for giving it the old college try and attempting to turn this insane idea into an actual trend.

The benefits of putting mayo in your coffee include:



-mayo in your coffee

-coffee in your mayo — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that someone has suggested adding mayo to coffee. In 2017, Philadelphia-based sports writer Jim Salisbury sparked a heated Twitter debate when he admitted that he had used mayo in place of half-in-half one time when he was desperate. He also revealed that it wasn't "half bad."

Mayo isn't the only unique coffee add-in that has popped up in public conversation in recent years. In the early 2010s, Bulletproof coffee suddenly appeared on many social media feeds and caused quite a stir. It's otherwise known as butter coffee and is made by adding Brain Octane Oil, a refined coconut oil, to coffee.

Related: