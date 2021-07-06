Hot dogs and buns are sold in unequal packs. Heinz wants to change that

It’s a mystery as old as the lone, hardened hot dog bun wedged in the back of your fridge next to the bottle of milk that’s gone bad: Why do hot dog buns come in a pack different from the number of hot dogs in a pack?

Heinz has made it its mission to put an end to this culinary madness.

The condiment company has, ahem, mustard the courage to create a petition demanding hot dogs and buns be packaged in equal quantities.

“Hot dog wieners come in packs of 10,” Heinz wrote on its website for the cause. “Hot dog buns come in packs of 8. WHY?! As the condiment that has been bringing foods together for over 150 years, we’ve decided enough is enough. That’s why we started the Heinz Hot Dog Pact.

“We’re calling on Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all. We need your signatures more than ever. Let’s change hot dog history together.”

Long a topic for hack comedians and the subject of a memorable scene in 1991’s “Father of the Bride,” why buns and hot dogs are not sold in equal amounts remains unknown and inevitably leads to too many frankfurters that don’t get to live up to their destiny of being devoured in its proper breaded attire.

So far, the Change.org petition has collected more than 500 signatures. The stakes may be high, but Heinz appears to be undeterred, perhaps knowing that the wiener takes all.

