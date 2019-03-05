Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 5, 2019, 10:11 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

What do you get when you combine mayonnaise and barbecue sauce? Why, Mayocue, of course.

And while many sandwich eaters have spreading mayo and mustard and both sides of their buns for years, apparently that decadent combo has a special name, too. Heinz is calling its version Mayomust.

(We've been saying mustardaise.)

IN 2018, after introducing the world to Mayochup — which is simply mayonnaise and ketchup — Heinz has coined these two new names for the latest additions to its mayo-based condiment line.

The company stated in a press release that customers have been mixing the different sauces for years. "First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start," said Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing Heinz.

The new blends will be on store shelves at major retailers this month, as well as online through Amazon, where Mayocue is already for sale, and you can pick up some Mayomust too. Each sauce comes in 16.5-ounce bottles and sells for a suggested retail price of $3.49. Follow Heinz on Twitter at @HeinzKetchup_US to stay up to date on when the products will be available at a store near you.

Some folks have already spotted the new items.

So how in the world might we use these new versions of classic mayo? We're thinking Mayocue might be yummy on a classic roast chicken sandwich. Or, like Mayochup, it might just be the perfect dipping sauce for fries.

Mayomust could certainly go on any old sandwich (in fact, we're not sure it's that much easier than just slathering on mayo and mustard separately), though we are kind of digging the fry-dipping idea for this one, too.

However, it turns out that not everyone is excited about the new mashups.

Many are intrigued.

While even more disagreed on the final name of both condiments.

Mayochup also caused quite a stir across the internet when it was first announced.

So what condiment mashup might the world have in store for us next? We'll take just about anything mixed with ranch dressing. Ranchcue, anyone?