Jan. 24, 2019, 11:09 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Heinz just brought the term "fancy ketchup" to a whole new level.

Many people who love ketchup actually don't know why "fancy ketchup" is, well, fancy. It actually refers to how the ketchup is graded by the United States Department of Agriculture in the same that other products, like meat, are graded.

Still, for some, that highest caliber, A-grade condiment may not be fancy enough. For those people — the true kings, queens and french fry fiends — Heinz has created a new product it's calling Ketchup Caviar.

Only 150 jars of Heinz Ketchup Caviar will be released this season. John Godwin/PA

A limited batch (150 jars, to be exact) of the bright red delicacy will be available just in time for Valentine's Day.

So don't even worry about getting flowers, OK?

The company is calling its promotion a "ValenHEINZ to remember," which does have a better ring to it than the recently released controversial condiment Mayochup.

May-OK would have been cute ... but that's behind us now.

A Heinz Ketchup spokesperson told TODAY Food that the caviar ketchup balls taste just like Heinz Tomato Ketchup because they literally are just ketchup — no fish eggs here! The company teamed up with "caviar specialists" to ensure that the classic ketchup flavor and consistency remained after being made into a caviar-like shape using a proprietary molecular gastronomy technique.

The product can be used to top hamburgers, roasted potatoes, hot dogs and more. Just think of the world as your oyster ... and Heinz Ketchup Caviar your pearl.

A select few fancy folks may be able to snag a jar by visiting Heinz Ketchup's Twitter account beginning at 7 a.m., on Jan. 24 through Jan. 28.

Here's to a happy "ValenHEINZ" day!