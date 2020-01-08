Chicken wings. Red pepper jelly. Chipotle chocolate chip cookies. If your mouth is watering, then there's a good chance you love foods that combines sweet and spicy flavors.

To make it easier to add that flavor profile to just about anything, Heinz is launching a new condiment called HoneyRacha.

The new product will officially be unveiled during a commercial airing on Super Bowl Sunday, but it won't be appearing on store shelves until the spring.

Find Heinz back in the Big Game. 02.02.2020 pic.twitter.com/8TSufiLwgp — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 8, 2020

Though the name implies that the new sauce will be comprised of honey and sriracha, the brand is being tight-lipped about the exact ingredients of its latest product. However, a representative for Heinz did confirm to TODAY Food that the base is not ketchup.

The rep added that "all will be revealed" during the upcoming Super Bowl commercial, which will be directed by fiilmmaker and Hollywood royalty Roman Coppola, who is apparently a big fan of Heinz.

Over the past two years, Heinz has been trying out various mashup condiments — many of which just involved the brand mixing together two things many people combine. MayoChup, a mayonnaise and ketchup hybrid, was released in April 2018. Then came MayoCue (a mixture of mayo and barbecue sauce), and finally MayoMust, a somewhat predictable hybrid of mayo and mustard.

At least HoneyRacha has the potential to be a game-changing grill glaze.

That’s progress.