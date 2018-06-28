share tweet pin email

Twitter has become the platform for people to express their opinions about issues that are both serious and silly. Many times, those not-so-serious opinions are about food.

Some fights, however, have gotten as messy as an untamed high school cafeteria food fight. Past debates that have stormed through Twitter included how to properly remove eggs from the carton, whether it's OK to put mayo in coffee (that's a hard no on this end) and even the correct way to slice toast.

This time, the proverbial peas and mashed potatoes splattered on the walls is all about an iconic sandwich: a peanut butter and jelly.

What is the proper way to make a PB & J?

RT for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on top on peanut butter then bread



Like for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on other piece of bread and place together



Trynna settle a discussion — Lexie Ebensberger (@LexOnTheBeach26) June 23, 2018

While there are plenty of recipes that honor the classic PB&J, this debate is all about the basics: Do you spread peanut butter, then jelly on the same slice before closing the sandwich? Or do you spread the peanut butter on one slice and the jelly on the other?

As per usual, tweeters had plenty to say — the original post currently has nearly 9,000 retweets, 245,000 likes and 650 comments. That's a lot of PB&J fans.

Some provided photo guides in support of spreading the spreads separately.

Only one right way pic.twitter.com/vYjZ6lEtHR — richie tenenbaum (@Yariksfg) June 25, 2018

Others called some methods "barbaric."

Trying to put jelly on peanut butter instead of the other piece of bread? pic.twitter.com/Ur3Z8iz7Ux — Jason (@thejaswilson) June 25, 2018

Some people said the trick to a non-soggy sandwich is putting peanut butter on both sides and spreading the jelly in the middle.

You have this all wrong. Peanut butter on both sides then jelly in the middle — Taran Theel (@ttheel9) June 25, 2018

For those who prefer jelly on top of peanut butter, one tweeter suggested loading up both sides for an extra ooey gooey treat.

This does sound better... — Maggie (@magsters1010) June 25, 2018

Then, someone brought up "the real debate": grape jelly or strawberry jam?

That ainât a debate. Grape. — Lexie Ebensberger (@LexOnTheBeach26) June 25, 2018

So what's really the best way to put a classic peanut butter and jelly together? We're not sure if we'll ever know the truth.