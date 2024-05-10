Joy Bauer’s nut-filled snacks will keep you energized throughout the day

Let’s get nutty! These treats are all about infusing the goodness of nuts into delicious and satisfying snacks that’ll keep you energized and feeling great. Nuts are not only rich in heart-healthy fats and plant-based protein but also packed with essential nutrients that support overall wellness and vitality. Today, I’m excited to share three nut-errific recipes that may just become staples in your snack repertoire. First up, my no-bake peanut butter granola bars —a nutritious option for busy days and hungry bellies. Next, my rich and creamy oatmeal walnut butter that’s like munching on delicious oatmeal cookie dough, but actually good for you! And last but certainly not least, my sweet and spicy coconut cashews. On repeat in my house, they’re the perfect blend of sweet and heat and have an addictive crunch.

Joy Bauer

Why settle for ordinary store-bought granola bars when you can make your own scrumptious version? My no-bake peanut butter granola bars are snack excellence, bar none! Packed with the irresistible taste of creamy peanut butter and brimming with nutrition, these bars are perfect for any occasion. Whether your kids gobble them down while doing homework, studying or before hitting the soccer field, these snacks are addictively satisfying and totally portable. And hey, they’re not just for little ones — my daughters each have a big stash in their freezer to enjoy with roommates and take to work, and my husband and I can’t get enough of them. Homemade bars are even better than store-bought because you get to control what goes in and what stays out. Plus, they earn extra credit points for being so simple to make (no baking required!). You oat to try ‘em — they’ll set the snack bar pretty high.

Lucy Schaeffer Photography / Courtesy Joy Bauer

Get ready to swoon over this spread. It’s not just delicious — it’s downright addictive! Packed with the wholesome goodness of omega-3-rich walnuts and whole-grain oats, it’s a flavor-packed, flavor-filled powerhouse that’ll have you coming back for more. Vanilla, cinnamon and honey add a sweet, comforting dimension to every spoonful. Whipping it up is a breeze — simply toss all the ingredients into a food processor, puree until smooth and get ready to indulge in a heavenly spread that’ll take your snack game to a whole new level. I love spreading it on sliced apples and bananas, and using it as a topper for whole strawberries.

It’s hard to improve upon the buttery, crunchy delight of roasted cashews, but this recipe kicks it up a notch, infusing them with flavors that bring the fulfillment of homemade goodness right to your taste buds. Tossing the nuts in honey, coconut, cinnamon and cayenne creates an extra-special treat, and the scattered crystallized honey pieces that form on the sheet while they’re roasting in the oven are pure magic. (Tip: Snatch some for yourself before adding to them to the serving bowl!)