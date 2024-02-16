Joy Bauer makes 3 superfood-packed desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth

Indulge in a trio of treats with these mouthwatering recipes that promise to elevate your dessert game in unexpected ways. Packed with wholesome ingredients, these desserts offer healthier twists without compromising on flavor and sweet satisfaction.

First up, you won’t be able to resist the luxurious allure of my sweet potato crème brûlée, a creamy and caramelized gem that adds a touch of sophistication to your sweet repertoire. Next, my three-ingredient berry cobbler is as easy to make as it is delicious to eat. Lastly, treat yourself to the dreamy combination of juicy clementines dipped in rich, velvety chocolate, delivering a burst of sweet citrusy goodness. Each recipe is palate-pleasing perfection — I hope you savor every scrumptious bite.

Joy Bauer

Prepare to experience pure indulgence with this sweet potato crème brûlée, where a caramelized crackable topping gives way to a luxurious, custard-like filling infused with the subtly sweet taste of roasted sweet potato. Is your mouth watering yet? This decadent dessert boasts a creamy center that’s delicious on its own, but it’s the finishing sprinkle of coconut sugar on top that truly elevates the eating experience. As the sugar caramelizes under the broiler, it crystallizes to form a snappy crust that crackles with each spoonful, adding an irresistible contrast of textures and a burst of sweet, delicious flavor. It’s a unique way to reap the health perks of our favorite orange spud!

With just three simple ingredients — fresh or frozen berries, vanilla cake mix and berry-flavored sparkling water — this cobbler recipe is your secret weapon for a sweet and satisfying treat. What sets it apart is not only its simplicity but also the fact that it contains a fraction of the sugar compared to traditional cobblers, making it a healthier indulgence. The end result is warm and luscious fruit gently blended with scrumptious, moist cake. It’s gently sweet and incredibly satisfying. Spoon it into ramekins or small bowls, and for an extra touch of lavishness, garnish with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream. Leftovers will keep in the fridge for up to three days, and while you can warm it up in the microwave, it’s actually just as delicious cold.

Chocolate Clementines

Introducing my chocolate-dipped clementines! But before we indulge, let’s delve into what sets clementines apart. These petite citrus wonders are a specific variety of mandarin oranges cherished for their vibrant flavor and effortless peeling. Unlike their larger Mandarin counterparts, clementines are compact, making them ideal for on-the-go snacking. They are sweet, (typically) seedless, and filled with vitamin C. This recipe takes mini oranges to a whole new level of deliciousness because, well, that’s what chocolate does to just about everything. This treat is simple, scrumptious and sure to spark joy in every juicy bite.

Ingredients

2 clementines, peeled and segmented

3/4 cup chocolate chips, melted

optional sea salt

Preparation

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Dip 1/3 to 1/2 a clementine segment in melted chocolate. Sprinkle with optional sea salt and refrigerate for 15 minutes, or until chocolate has hardened.