Joy Bauer's single-serve back-to-school snacks

No homework or studying required to whip up these A+ snacks that are sure to satisfy little kids, big kids and kids at heart. Whatever your after-school or post-work plans include, snacks will most definitely be on the agenda, and these gems deserve a gold star.

You’re one smart cookie with this easy DIY recipe. It can be cookie o’clock any time of day — even breakfast — with this simple and gigantic treat! All you need is a handful of everyday ingredients and 20 minutes. Then sit back and enjoy a warm and soft-baked, crazy-delicious cookie. You may want to make a few because they tend to draw a big crowd (and they also can be frozen for future nibbles).

This creamy, ooey-gooey mug of cheesy macaroni requires only three ingredients and is ready in mere microwavable minutes. It’s perfect in a pinch and is scrumptiously satiating. The cheese provides protein and calcium, and I encourage you to sneak in extra nutrition by choosing a whole-grain or legume-based pasta, or by adding small, chopped veggies into the mix. Flavor it up with spices, herbs, hot sauce and various types of cheese — or keep it plain and simple. All ways lead to mac-nificence!

Single-Serve Apple 'Nachos'

My apple nachos are always a huge hit — I usually double or triple the recipe because everyone digs in. But sometimes, when it’s just me, I make a serving for one and enjoy without having to share. I jazz it up with my favorite toppings, like seeds, nuts (of course) and dried fruit or shredded coconut and dark chocolate chips. You can choose to sprinkle on whatever you like best, or to make it totally fuss-free, using whatever you have on hand. It also makes a great after-school or study snack for the kids. And the best part: Everyone can customize their own plate using their favorite toppings. These are nacho mama’s nachos — unless she’s a nutritionist!

Ingredients

1 apple, sliced into thin pieces

1 tablespoon peanut butter

Optional toppings: Chopped, toasted nuts (pecans, peanuts, almonds, walnuts); seeds (pumpkin, sunflower); granola; shredded coconut; dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, cherries); dark chocolate chips

Preparation

Layer apple slices on a plate, similar to how you would lay out tortilla chips, spread out yet overlapped in certain places.

Warm peanut butter in the microwave for about 30 seconds to make it super soft and pourable. Drizzle peanut butter evenly on top. Sprinkle on optional toppings and serve.

