Joy Bauer shares a healthy meal plan to start your new year off right

As we step into the new year, many of us are eager to embrace fresh starts and positive changes. In the spirit of making your lives easier, healthier and infinitely more delicious this year, I’m excited to share a lineup of recipes that promise to add a scrumptious spark to your day.

First on the menu, indulge in a banana-blueberry oatmeal bake that transforms breakfast into a dessert-like experience. Then, savor a healthy and saucy fiber-rich spin on not one, but two tasty and superfood-infused pasta dishes: penne alla hummus and Mediterranean baked pasta with eggplant and sausage. And because chocolate indulgence is always a must, I have three-ingredient chocolate truffles that will rock your palate.

Here’s to a 2024 filled with good health and delicious food!

Joy Bauer

Indulge in a delicious breakfast treat that feels like dessert! This wholesome dish genuinely offers a cake-like experience that’ll make any morning feel extra special. With its gentle sweetness and warming oats, each mouthful provides a comforting melt-in-your-mouth hug, making it the perfect way to start your day. You can personalize your serving by adding an array of toppings to suit your taste. Whether you opt for a dollop of creamy Greek yogurt, a sprinkling of fresh berries, crunchy toasted pecans or pistachios or even a squirt of aerated whipped cream, each bite becomes a mouthwatering adventure.

Creamy, dreamy, quick and easy, this pasta dish delivers comfort food feels with a surprise twist (hello, hummus!). Hummus lends a rich, smooth texture to the dish, as well as a ton of flavor (here, I use a roasted red pepper variety). You can use your fave store-bought brand of hummus or make your own (it’s surprisingly simple — I have lentil and edamame hummus recipes). If you’d like to kick up the heat, go ahead and add in some crushed red pepper flakes. You are the boss of your sauce!

Indulge in the mouthwatering flavors of the Mediterranean in this delectable dish. It features an array of textures and flavors that render each forkful an unforgettable adventure. The sauce features a creamy base of roasted red pepper hummus, which perfectly harmonizes with the cubes of roasted eggplant and savory poultry sausage. To crown this culinary creation a masterpiece, consider adorning your dish with garnishes like fresh herbs, sliced olives and crumbled feta or goat cheese. Prepare to be transported to the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean with every scrumptious bite!

Get ready to be swept off your feet with these easy, yet insanely delicious chocolate squares. They’re bite-size morsels of joy that truly capture the essence of indulgence. Just imagine creating something that tastes as decadent as a classic chocolate truffle with just three simple ingredients: chocolate chips, canned pumpkin puree and coarse sea salt. This recipe is a testament to the magic of combining simplicity with creativity. They’re a celebration of flavor, texture and a little nutritional savvy, all wrapped up in one wonderful package. It may just be love at first bite.