Joy Bauer shares her winner, winner chicken dinners

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Whether you’re gearing up for a splendid Labor Day weekend soiree or looking for an easy, family-friendly meal to make during the week, I’ve got just the recipes you need: Skillet Chicken with Creamy Corn and Tomatoes, and a simple Chicken Bruschetta. In the realm of gastronomy, chicken reigns supreme as a versatile and lean protein canvas, awaiting the artistry of healthful ingredients and savory seasonings. And rest assured these dishes deliver by effortlessly combining simplicity with sophistication. They’re a cinch to make, boast an abundance of protein and seasonal produce, and bring mouthwatering flavor with every bite. I hope you enjoy them.

Bright, juicy tomatoes, sweet niblets of corn and aromatic basil are the epitome of summer scrumptiousness. The tomatoes soften and burst in the heat and their juices mingle with the light creamy sauce. The chicken, nestled between the veggies, delivers satiating protein and you can decide whether to leave the chicken as whole breasts … or slice ’em up into bite-size pieces. This dish is a winner because it’s made in a single skillet (hello, easy cleanup!), packed with protein and offers up a rainbow of nutrients. Watch me make it here.

This recipe is a low-carb spin on classic bruschetta — it’s packed with all the flavors you love and crave but served on a tender, protein-rich chicken breast that is simply seasoned and grilled, baked or pan-fried to perfection. From juicy, fresh Roma tomatoes to aromatic basil and ooey-gooey mozzarella cheese, this dish boasts gourmet deliciousness and is ready in just 15 minutes. After topping your poultry, you will have some bruschetta left over — and that’s by design. Enjoy it on the side, with crunchy pita chips, or stash it in the fridge to toss it in an omelet or salad the next day.