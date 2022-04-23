Jennifer Garner has quite a green thumb!

On Friday, April 22, the "Adam Project" star shared a video on Instagram of herself singing to her vegetables in her garden to help them grow. And after a few clips, Garner's veggies were standing tall and looked as healthy as can be.

"Fun fact: singing to your veggies helps them grow," she captioned the post. "Happy #EarthDay! 🥕🌞♥️👩🏻‍🌾 @onceuponafarm."

Garner's company, Once Upon a Farm, which makes healthy snacks for kids, joked about one of their products and commented, "So THAT’S why our blends taste so good 😏😏."

Garner shares her three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. In a May 2018 interview with Well+Good, she revealed how she got into gardening and explained how she made it fun for her kids.

"My mom grew up on a little farm in Oklahoma with cows, chickens, fresh veggies — you name it," she said. "Everything they ate, other than sugar and flour, they grew and raised."

"When I was a little girl, my mother always told me and my siblings fantastic, vivid tales of growing up on the farm during the summertime, when they would eat like kings, with fresh produce by the bunches and routine delicacies like homemade ice cream," Garner continued.

"It’s that same enchanted love for homemade and fresh that defines how my family lives at home today," she said.

Garner said that she has beehives in her backyard and sometimes her kids would wear bee suits if they want to help her out with the insects.

"It’s so fun," she said. "It’s like a living science experiment. In our garden, we grow tons of fruits and vegetables and we’re so lucky to live where we live because we can grow almost anything—we can’t stop planting new things!"

One of their favorite traditions is to pick blueberries together.

"Right now our blueberry bushes are going nuts," she explained. "So we sneak down and pick blueberries together on the weekends."

As a mom, Garner prides healthy eating, especially when it comes to her kids.

"I was lucky to grow up eating garden-grown, fresh, homemade nutritious food with a mom who prepared our meals on a daily basis," she said. "I was well educated on how important of a role clean eating plays in our daily lives. It’s key for us to know exactly what we are putting into our bodies in order to feel good and alive with energy."

"This was my mom’s lifestyle, which she instilled in me and my sisters, and it’s what I want for my kids — and really, all kids, at the end of the day," Garner continued. "That’s why I’m so passionate about Once Upon a Farm."