Heart-healthy recipes: 3 snacks that could help lower your cholesterol

Delicious snacks and treats hold a special place in our hearts. They have an undeniable allure, captivating our taste buds and bringing us moments of pure bliss. But what if I told you that you could savor delectable munchies while also promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle? You can!

Prepare to be delighted with these three mouthwatering, simple recipes that not only taste incredible but also possess cholesterol-lowering capabilities that take them to the next level. With a keen focus on wholesome ingredients, clever substitutions and innovative flavor combinations, these snacks and treats embody the perfect marriage of nourishment and indulgence. They offer up a symphony of flavors and textures that will leave you craving more.

It’s a way to embrace the joy of snacking while nurturing your well-being. Go ahead — eat your heart out!

Joy Bauer

You’re one smart cookie with this easy DIY recipe. Indeed, it can be cookie o’clock any time of day — even breakfast — with this simple, gigantic, crazy-delicious treat with cholesterol-blocking power thanks to the oats. Oats contain a fermentable soluble fiber called beta-glucan, a fiber that helps reduce cholesterol by grabbing onto it and escorting it through your digestive system and out of your body so your cholesterol levels stay healthy.

Embrace your inner cookie connoisseur and savor the magic of this single serve treat — it’s oat of this world. Trust me: You won’t want to share, and you don’t have to!

As if this dish couldn’t get more a-peel-ing, my apple nachos are a sensational snack and deliver cholesterol-lower benefits on a single-serve plate. It’s a cliché, but it’s true: An apple a day just may keep the doc away. The beloved fruit is a nutritional powerhouse and has specific cholesterol-lowering capabilities. This is partly because apple peels contain pectin, a type of carbohydrate found in the cell walls of plants. The pectin binds cholesterol, preventing it from getting into our bloodstream and clogging up our blood vessels. You will love this snack to the core!

Regular hummus is a winner — it’s chickpea-based and makes the ultimate plant-based dip for all your favorite veggie dippers. This rendition takes the fiber and protein up a notch with a pulse that deserves a standing ovation — lentils! This creamy, dreamy dip is a tasty and easy-to-prep way to up your fiber intake and supercharge your midday bite with cholesterol-lowering oomph. Plus, it's the perfect way to eat more veggies. Pass the carrots and bell pepper sticks, please!