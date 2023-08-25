Add these 4 foods to your favorite meals to ‘supersize’ their nutrition

Feast your eyes on a supersized delight! I’m taking classic dishes up a notch in both the size and nutrition department. Whether it be adding a grilled portobello mushroom cap to your burger, shredded rotisserie chicken to your coleslaw, spinach to your chicken Parm, or transforming an ordinary sausage into a vibrant, colorful skewer, your taste buds will be blown away by each delicious upgrade.

These mouthwatering and larger-than-life meals will make your final summer soiree an unforgettable event. Hope you and your guests are hungry!

Supersize your burger with a grilled portobello mushroom cap

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

I’ve got exciting news for burger lovers everywhere: You can now enjoy a bigger burger with an added layer of portobello perfection! Grilled portobello mushroom caps deliver an extra dose of meatiness which automatically pumps up the volume. The mega-mushroom is the perfect circular shape, fitting nicely atop your patty with all the fixings and nestled between a toasted bun. You get the ultimate doubly delicious experience, plus an extra serving of vegetables to boot.

Supersize your grilled sausage with veggies

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

This is a trick on a stick! A single sausage can get lost on your plate, but chopping it up and skewering it with chunks of veggies transforms it into a meal worth kebabing about. Not only does adding veggies increase the portion size, it also enhances the flavor, fiber and enjoyment. You get a rainbow on a skewer of tasty and nutritious vegetables with savory meaty bites of sausage in between. My personal favorites are zucchini, eggplant, peppers, red onion and mushrooms, but feel free to use any veggies and marinade you like.

Supersize your coleslaw with shredded rotisserie chicken

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Coleslaw is an adored dish that never fails to please. If you’re looking for a way to make it even more satisfying, I have a fantastic tip for you: Add equal amounts of shredded rotisserie chicken. Rotisserie chicken is the ultimate shortcut — you can find it at almost any grocery store, and it allows you to create a delicious, protein-packed meal in minutes. This slaw-meets-salad situation is all about ease, convenience and transforming two easy-to-find ingredients into a complete meal. It’s perfect for nights when you don’t feel like fully cooking but want a delicious, substantial dish. In other words, this slaw slays!

Supersize your chicken Parm with sauteed spinach

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Chicken Parm — a classic comfort food that oozes savory, saucy, cheesy goodness — just got bigger and better … with spinach! Before topping your chicken with marinara sauce and cheese, add a mound of sauteed spinach. The spinach gets blanketed under the traditional toppings, giving the illusion of an extra-large and cheesy dish while also providing a dose of countless nutrients. Spinach is basically like nature’s multivitamin and is at the top of virtually every list of the healthiest foods. Give this simple trick a try and impress everyone from Popeye to your own taste buds.