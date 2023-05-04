Looking for some new delicious (and healthy!) dinner recipes? Dr. Ian Smith, M.D., author of “The Met Flex Diet: Burn Better Fuel, Burn More Fat,” stopped by TODAY to share two of his favorite dishes. One is packed with good-for-you fats, while the other provides a healthy take on pasta on the days when you’re craving carbs.

“Salmon is a fatty fish with lots of protein. This is a perfect fish for a keto-style day when you go heavier on fats and lower on carbs,” Dr. Smith said. “Salmon has always been my favorite fish and this classic glaze never disappoints. I love it so much, one of the characters in my first novel eats it as a celebratory dish after winning a big academic award.”

This dish is a perfect combo of carbs and protein, important fuel sources, said Smith. “I like this dish because it’s easy to prepare and cook and has lots of flexibility. You can choose your protein — either shrimp or chicken," he added. You can also swap fettuccine noodles for zucchini noodles for a low-carb, veggie-packed meal, he said.