Healthy weeknight dinner idea: Taco-spiced salmon and vegan chocolate cookies

Chef Ryan Scott is joining TODAY to make a few of his go-to family-friendly recipes from his new cookbook "The No-Fuss Family Cookbook: Simple Recipes for Everyday Life." He shows us how to make spiced salmon with guacamole and double chocolate vegan cookies.

This recipe features my own DIY take on taco spice, used here to season a side of salmon — although it can also go on pork, shrimp, beef or tofu. My wife and family members seriously love my guacamole and pico de gallo, and one day, I was trying to find a light and simple protein to go with them and found myself with a side of salmon and a load of tortillas in the fridge.

If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. I love leaving a bunch of these on the counter for the girls to enjoy when I have to leave for a work trip. It's my "so sorry I'm gone but scarf on these and you'll forgive me" plan, and it has yet to fail me!

