Healthy weeknight dinner idea: Taco-spiced salmon and vegan chocolate cookies

"This recipe features my own DIY take on taco spice, used here to season a side of salmon — although it can also go on pork, shrimp, beef or tofu."

Ryan Scott makes salmon tacos

May 25, 202105:00
/ Source: TODAY
By Ryan Scott

Chef Ryan Scott is joining TODAY to make a few of his go-to family-friendly recipes from his new cookbook "The No-Fuss Family Cookbook: Simple Recipes for Everyday Life." He shows us how to make spiced salmon with guacamole and double chocolate vegan cookies.

Taco Spice-Crusted Salmon with Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
Chris Andre
Ryan Scott

This recipe features my own DIY take on taco spice, used here to season a side of salmon — although it can also go on pork, shrimp, beef or tofu. My wife and family members seriously love my guacamole and pico de gallo, and one day, I was trying to find a light and simple protein to go with them and found myself with a side of salmon and a load of tortillas in the fridge.

Vegan Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies
Chris Andre
Ryan Scott

If you don't tell people these cookies are gluten-free and vegan, they'll never know. I love leaving a bunch of these on the counter for the girls to enjoy when I have to leave for a work trip. It's my "so sorry I'm gone but scarf on these and you'll forgive me" plan, and it has yet to fail me!

Ryan ScottRyan Scott