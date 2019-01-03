Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Bianca Borges, a longtime director of culinary production for TODAY who is now a contributor to Christopher Kimball's Milk Street, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two easy and healthy recipes that are perfect for the new year: tomato-braised salmon and a vibrant zucchini salad with herbs and mint.

In this 20-minute, one-skillet dish, salmon fillets are cooked right in the full-flavored, spicy, tomato-based sauce for an easy weeknight dinner.

This salad is quick and easy to make, and it's a nice side dish to a grilled steak, pork chops or fish. Long, curling ribbons of zucchini are shaved with a vegetable peeler and dressed with lemon, olive oil, honey, mint and basil, with Parmesan and hazelnuts sprinkled on top.

