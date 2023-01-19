IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 healthy Super Bowl recipes for a feel-good game day

Score big points for flavor *and* nutrition.

Healthy Super Bowl recipes: Nutritious twists on classic snacks

/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

There are a few basic ground rules for any Super Bowl Sunday party: There must be a big enough screen to watch the game so everyone can see it; there must be enough comfortable seating (and some standing room) for everyone to relax, cheer and jump around when the game gets exciting; and, perhaps most importantly, there must be great food.

Any football fan knows the type of food that goes well with a game: snackable chips and dips, irresistible appetizers and tasty, hearty meals to ensure everyone is filled with energy (and team spirit!). It’s easy to grab store-bought munchies, but it's hard to argue that the best Super Bowl recipes are homemade. For those looking for tasty, nourishing dishes for the big game, look no further.

We’ve gathered up some of our favorite healthy — well, healthy-ish — Super Bowl recipes to make sure there’s a variety of snacking options for every kind of guest. Skip the pre-made foods in favor of fresh ingredients — and it'll make a world of difference. So, for the folks who want to ensure they’re serving up food that’s as wholesome as it delicious, these recipes are ideal. Instead of frozen Tater Tots, opt for homemade tots made with nutrient-rich sweet potatoes. Craving crispy poppers? Make 'em by baking cauliflower instead of deep-frying chicken. Boost the nutrition of your dips by packing them with vegetables and achieve that creamy consistency with Greek yogurt. Liven up your spread with plenty of legumes.

Your game-day guests will thank you for making them feel good for the entire game — regardless of the outcome.

Starters

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Joy Bauer

This decadent dish tastes like a big bowl of Buffalo wings dipped in blue cheese. It's got cauliflower and Greek yogurt to bump up the nutrition and volume, making it the a super satisfying game-day snack. Grab your carrot and celery sticks, and get dipping!

Edamame Guacamole
Maya Visnyei
Edamame Guacamole

Sweet Potato Chronicles

The avocados in this creamy green dip are already good for your heart, but you can bump it up a notch with the addition of edamame. The soybeans add folic acid, as well as fiber to this tangy favorite.

Spiced Cauliflower Poppers
TODAY
Spiced Cauliflower Poppers

Samah Dada

Whip up a quick batch of these crispy poppers made with cauliflower for a hearty starter that's packed with flavor a fibrous veggie. Dredged in egg, breaded in gluten-free almond meal and tossed in warm, flavorful spices, these bite-sized florets are irresistible when they come sizzling out of the oven.

Natalie Morales' Easy Hummus with Veggies
Linda Hughes / Getty Images
Natalie Morales' Easy Hummus with Veggies

Natalie Morales

Hummus is a great make-ahead snack that's wonderful when serving a crowd. It's easy to make from scratch and the result is a creamy, salty, slightly tangy dip that's perfect with a platter of colorful veggies and/or pita.

Sweet Potato Tater Tots
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Sweet Potato Tater Tots

Tiffani Thiessen

Skip the frozen Tater Tots and make your own using nutrient-rich sweet potatoes — you won't regret it.

Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables
Will Coleman
Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

Will Coleman

This veggie-packed dish is light and fresh — in contract to your usual Super Bowl fare — and will leave everyone wanting seconds.

Turmeric Hummus
TODAY
Turmeric Hummus

Samah Dada

The best part about this vibrantly hued hummus is that you can throw everything into a blender and watch the magic happen, with only the push of a button. What's better than that when you're serving a hungry crowd?

Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon Tahini
Courtesy Matt Armendariz
Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon Tahini

Gaby Dalkin

Roasting is Gaby Dalkin's favorite way to make vegetables! Here are a few simple things to keep in mind when you're roasting cauliflower so they're as cripsy as possible: You need ample room on the baking sheet, don't skimp on olive oil and roast until everything is caramelized on the edges.

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo

Gabriel Kolofon

It's not a party without guacamole. Serve as a snack with store-bought or homemade tortilla chips, or scoop it over a big pile of nachos.

The Easiest Salsa Ever
Featurepics
The Easiest Salsa Ever

Adam Richman

If you have good tomatoes, nothing could be simpler or better than a fresh salsa to dollop onto tacos, serve with grilled meat and fish, or just scoop up with chips.

Roasted Jalapeño Vegan Queso
Tiara Chiaramonte / TODAY All Day
Roasted Jalapeño Vegan Queso

Samah Dada

This vegan take on queso is totally creamy, spicy and savory. Soaked cashews give this dip its velvety consistency while a roasted jalapeño gives it a smoky kick.

Garam Masala-Spiced Popcorn
TODAY All Day / TODAY All Day
Garam Masala-Spiced Popcorn

Samah Dada

This garam masala-infused olive oil will bring earthy, savory flavors to any plain popcorn. Drizzle it on top of those freshly popped kernels with a sprinkle of nutritional yeast and you’ve got an incredible vegan snack for the big game.

Dylan's Zucchini Fritters
TODAY Illustration / Alamy Stock Photo
Dylan's Zucchini Fritters

Dylan Dreyer

These zucchini fritters are nothing fancy but they're the perfect finger-food snack. They're super easy with few ingredients and the perfect way to use up that extra zucchini you have lying around. Serve 'em with warm marinara sauce and they'll go fast.

Spicy Baked Chicken Wings with Cilantro Lime Yogurt Dipping Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Spicy Baked Chicken Wings with Cilantro Lime Yogurt Dipping Sauce

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay's cool yogurt dipping sauce helps temper the heat of his hot and spicy chicken wings — which are baked instead of fried.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Blue Cheese Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Blue Cheese Dip

Katie Lee

In this recipe, Katie Lee puts a healthier spin on Buffalo wings in two ways: swapping cauliflower for the usual chicken and baking the bites instead of frying them.

Joy Bauer's Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Joy Bauer
Joy Bauer's Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Joy Bauer

Protein-packed, fiery and addictive, these Buffalo nachos are a heat seeker's dream. All you need is a few simple ingredients and then you can cook and serve 'em on one sheet pan, which makes cleanup a breeze.

Main dishes

Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili
Courtesy Matt Armendariz
Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili

Gaby Dalkin

This is Gaby Dalkin's favorite vegetarian dinner, she says, because it's so easy, everyone loves it (including meat eaters), and it makes for excellent leftovers.

Crispy Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders
Joy Bauer
Crispy Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders

Joy Bauer

These chicken tenders will please any picky palate at the party. Coat 'em in a whole-grain crust (with a touch of cheese for extra flavor), then bake them so they turn golden brown and get ultra crispy without ever coming close to a fryer.

Turkey Taco Salad
Turkey Taco Salad

Chungah Rhee

This salad is so perfect and hearty, you won't miss the taco shells. Just combine the crumbled ground turkey, pico de gallo, Greek yogurt (instead of sour cream), cheese and a lime wedge!

Coconut, Chicken and Chickpea Chili
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Coconut, Chicken and Chickpea Chili

Dina Deleasa Gonsar

The best thing about this coconutty chicken chili is it feeds a group of people and is even better the next day. Add a baked potato to the side for serving, or save it for a round-two recipe.

Spiced Chickpea Burgers with Red Pepper Special Sauce
TODAY
Spiced Chickpea Burgers with Red Pepper Special Sauce

Samah Dada

Not only does this chickpea burger hold together beautifully, it’s packed with plant-based protein and travels well. Slather on the special sauce and enjoy it happily while watching the big game.

Air-Fried Turkey and Whole-Wheat Meatballs
Courtesy Donatella Arpaia
Air-Fried Turkey and Whole-Wheat Meatballs

Donatella Arpaia

In this recipe, Donatella Arpaia takes a traditional, beloved dish and made it heart-healthy without sacrificing flavor. Swap out red fatty meat for lean turkey, white bread for whole-grain bread, and deep-frying for air-frying, achieving the same delicious results.

Butternut Squash Chili
Courtesy Joy Bauer
Butternut Squash Chili

Joy Bauer

For Joy Bauer, chili is the ultimate comfort food, and this hearty and warming bowl of goodness brings the magic. Plus, it’s a one-pot wonder and serves a crowd (it yields about 14 cups), making it a perfect game-day meal, cozy family feast or scrumptious solo supper with tons of leftovers. You butternut not pass on this recipe — it’s so good.

Mushroom 'Chorizo' Lettuce Tacos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Mushroom 'Chorizo' Lettuce Tacos

Marco Borges

This "chorizo" crafted by Beyoncé's nutrition coach, Marco Borges, is created with umami-filled mushrooms. Stuff it into tacos, top fries with it, load it into a sandwich — the world is your oyster (mushroom)!

Salmon Sloppy Joes
Courtesy Stephanie Harris-Uyidi
Salmon Sloppy Joes

Stephanie Harris-Uyidi

A savory salmon burger (made with canned fish!) is a crowd-pleaser that tastes like a gourmet dinner treat. It's hard to tell that it's a quick prep and takes hardly any effort at all to get onto the table.

Vegan Lentil Chili
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Vegan Lentil Chili

Chloe Coscarelli

Hearty lentils and meaty mushroom take the place of animal protein in this rich chili. This healthy swap makes the dish so much better for you without leaving out any of the satisfying flavor or comforting texture from this cold-weather classic.

Sheet Pan Chicken Parm with Garlic Bread and Broccoli
Elena Besser
Sheet Pan Chicken Parm with Garlic Bread and Broccoli

Elena Besser

People who love chicken Parm know that it, like lasagna, is a wonderfully satisfying recipe that requires a lot of work. The process of breading the chicken, frying in oil and finishing everything in the oven can be an exhausting feat. Not this recipe! Tender chicken smothered in sauce and mozzarella, a healthy veggie side dish and garlic bread: It just takes one sheet pan but has all the goodness for your game-day guests.

Siri Daly's Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly's Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Siri Daly

Eating with your hands is always more fun! These lettuce wraps are so easy to make but still have a fancy feel to them. They make a solid snack or even a main dish served alongside white or brown rice.

Salmon Kebabs with Herb Sauce
Food Network
Salmon Kebabs with Herb Sauce

Valerie Bertinelli

This is a fast and easy meal that can be made all year round on an indoor grill pan. It's simple but super flavorful with the addition of the herb sauce. Sure to impress with not a whole lot of stress!

Anne Burell's Killer Turkey Burgers
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Anne Burell's Killer Turkey Burgers

Anne Burrell

Transform your usual turkey burgers with just a few easy ingredients. Soy sauce, cilantro, water chestnuts — and a few other pantry staples — add a ton of flavor and terrific texture to these easy-to-make burgers.

Giada's Sheet-Pan Eggplant Parmesan
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Giada's Sheet-Pan Eggplant Parmesan

Giada De Laurentiis

A healthier and simplified version of eggplant Parmesan is a perfect fit for a weeknight meal. Using Japanese eggplants shortens the prep time because you don't have to draw out the moisture with salt (like regular eggplants) for 20 to 30 minutes first.

Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese
Noah Fecks
Portobello Mushrooms with Goat Cheese

Ali Rosen

This recipe achieves that wonderful double bonus of being quick to make and quick to reheat. Portobellos are filling while also fulfilling any dietary restrictions; they cook quickly and add a meaty flavor (plus they hold up in the freezer like a dream). In 15 minutes, you'll have a wonderful dinner (or side dish) set to go.

Mexican Quinoa Stew
Romel Bruno
Mexican Quinoa Stew

Romel Bruno

Loaded with beans, quinoa and veggies, this Mexican-inspired stew is guaranteed to make your mouth water — plus, it's vegan!

Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach
Courtesy Adam Friedlander
Baked Broken Lasagna Pasta with Spinach

Yasmin Fahr

This recipe is low-maintenance, so you can put it in the oven and focus on the game (as long as you set a timer to remind yourself). There's something comforting about digging up the thick pieces of lasagna noodles smothered in garlicky red sauce — your guests won't be able to get enough.

Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese
Mike Smith / TODAY
Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese

Chloe Coscarelli

This vegan main is hearty with a capital H! It’s kind of like a cross between tacos and mac and cheese — so definitely make it for your hungriest of friends and family members and dare them to say vegan food isn’t filling.

Sunny's Black Bean Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Sunny's Black Bean Burgers

Sunny Anderson

These black bean burgers are so hearty and satisfying you'll forget they're meat-free. Oatmeal helps bind the burger but also adds bulk to the patties.

Vegan Sloppy Joes
Mark Weinberg
Vegan Sloppy Joes

Jessica Seinfeld

This recipe is so flavorful and hearty despite lacking meat. It's a touchdown for hosts looking to serve a big spread of sandwiches, chips, dips and salads for a large group.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.