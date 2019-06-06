Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Ryan Scott is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his go-to light, fresh and healthy summer recipes. He shows us how to make spicy Southwestern chicken lettuce cups and quinoa salad with fresh veggies.

As busy working parents, my wife and I rely on this recipe as a quick healthy dinner almost every week. The lettuce cups are such a light and healthy vessel for the flavorful chicken, plus this recipe uses ingredients I always have in my fridge and pantry.

This recipe is great because it can be made ahead and served for days after. The quinoa makes it more filling and keeps the dish lower in carbs.

