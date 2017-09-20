Food

Try these easy and delicious recipes to get healthier before the holidays

TODAY

Get ahead of holiday weight gain! If you’re looking to get proactive by shedding a few pounds before Thanksgiving Day rolls around, give my “3-4-5 Plan” a try.

The rules are simple. In the morning, enjoy any breakfast that's under 300 calories, eat lunch for no more than 400 calories, and eat a dinner that's 500 calories or less. You can create your own meals and menu or choose from the nutrient-packed recipes we've customized here.

Also, in addition to your three meals, enjoy one to two snacks each day. We've included a handy smart list for inspiration.

Breakfast Options: No More Than 300 Calories

Egg-Vegetable Scramble

  • 1 whole egg + 3 egg whites scrambled with any veggie combination (chopped tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, green beans, etc.) + 1 slice whole grain toast or 1 orange or 3/4 cup berries

Apple with Peanut Butter

  • 1 apple with 2 tablespoons peanut butter

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Lunch Options: No More Than 400 Calories

Trim ‘n Slim Salad

  • Mixed greens topped with 4 - 5 ounces protein (chicken, turkey, salmon, shrimp or tofu), ½ cup beans, and unlimited non-starchy veggies. Dress with 1 teaspoon olive oil + unlimited vinegar or fresh lemon juice. Alternatively, you can use 2 tablespoons low-calorie vinaigrette.

Open-Faced Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

  • 1 slice whole grain bread layered with 4 ounces turkey, 1 slice of Swiss cheese, 1 tablespoon mustard or hummus, and preferred vegetables (lettuce, tomatoes, onions, etc.) + 2 cups of baby carrots on the side. If preferred, nix the cheese and enjoy your sandwich on two slices of bread

Soup and Salad

  • 2 cups of lentil, black bean, or hearty-vegetable soup + salad layered with non-starchy veggies and dressed with 1 teaspoon olive oil and unlimited vinegar or fresh lemon juice. Alternatively, you can use 2 tablespoons of low-calorie vinaigrette.
Warm Lentil Salad
Dinner Options: No More Than 500 Calories

Slow Cooker Favorites

Turkey Burger and Veggies

  • Enjoy a hearty turkey burger on ½ bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a squirt of ketchup + 2 cups steamed or roasted vegetables or try a salad dressed with 1 teaspoon olive oil and unlimited vinegar or fresh lemon juice — alternatively, you can use 2 tablespoons of low-calorie vinaigrette. Try other variations like a Turkey Black Bean Burger or Turkey-Spinach Burger.

Baked Fish with Broccoli and Sweet Potato

Healthy Snack Options

  • 5-6 ounces Greek yogurt (low-fat, nonfat, plain or flavored) + ½ cup berries
  • ½ cup pumpkin seeds (shell on)
  • String cheese and orange
  • ½ cup sunflower seeds (shell on)
  • Skim latte (skip sugar) and banana
  • ¼ cup hummus and veggies
  • Celery sticks with 2 level tablespoons nut butter
  • 4 cups light popcorn (or 150 calories worth of any brand)
  • ¼ cup (about a handful) of preferred nuts (walnuts, pecans, peanuts, almonds, shelled pistachios)
  • 1/2 cup of pistachios in the shell
  • Turkey-Bell Pepper Roll-Ups: 3 ounces turkey rolled with bell pepper sticks dipped in mustard or hot sauce
  • 1 cup steamed edamame in the pod
  • Small frozen yogurt
  • 2 rice cakes, each topped with 1 teaspoon nut butter

