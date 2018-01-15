On the show

Italian with a twist: Creamy lemon pasta and spaghetti squash Alfredo

Cookbook author and TV show host Katie Lee is visiting with the TODAY Food team to make two quick, easy and tasty pasta recipes. She shows us how to prepare creamy lemon pasta and lightened up Alfredo with spaghetti squash noodles, chicken and broccoli.

Lemon Pasta
The beauty of this dish is its simplicity. It's a totally elegant and delicious dish that comes together in minutes and with minimal effort.

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo Twice-Baked Spaghetti Squash
This is a recipe that is rich, delicious, healthy and satisfying. Spaghetti squash is full of fiber and vitamins, only has 42 calories per cup and it tastes so good in this sauce.

