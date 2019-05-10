Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 10, 2019, 10:59 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Joy Bauer

Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms, mom figures, and incredible women out there! In honor of this important holiday, show a special lady in your life that you care by cooking up one of these heartfelt, homemade and healthy morning meals. Bonus points for serving breakfast in bed with fresh flowers, a sweet card and, of course, a cup of coffee.

Get mom what she really wants: (good-for-you) pizza … for breakfast. This healthy spin on a classic dish will get your day started on the right foot. With each tasty bite you'll score fiber and protein and lots of pizza goodness. And thanks to the tomato sauce, you'll also get a nice dose of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that can help enhance skin and heart health. What are waiting for? Grab a slice, Ma!

Sweet Potato Pancakes

Sweet potato pancakes for a sweet mom (feel free to use that line at home). I put a savory spin on flapjacks in this flourless recipe, which instead relies on cooked quinoa and one super-duper produce pick: sweet potatoes. This orange veggie is packed with beta-carotene, a plant pigment that gets converted into vitamin A, which helps boost immunity and maintain healthy vision. Pancakes with benefits — this dish is most definitely Mom-approved.

Get the recipe here.

Omelet Doughnuts

These delicious gems are loaded with nutrition and tons of cheesy flavor. You can personalize them with your favorite veggies and herbs; I like using chives, bell peppers, and onions, but anything (that Mom wants) goes. Go ahead and dig in: Each one is only 60 calories and packed with five grams of protein. Doughnut worry: Mom will love this adorable dish!

Get the recipe here.

check out her cookbook "Joy's Simple Food Remedies: Tasty Cures for Whatever's Ailing You."