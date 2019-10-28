Gina Homolka of Skinnytaste is joining TODAY to share a few of her go-to recipes that help make weekly dinner-planning easy. She shows us how to make cheesy broccoli and potato soup, slow-cooker beef tacos, taco empanadas, spicy turkey and Brussels sprout stir-fry and carne asada fries.

The trick to making this soup thick and creamy — without using cream — is pureeing a portion of the cooked soup. Blending it adds a velvety texture and body without any added fat.

These are the best ground beef tacos made from scratch. The beef is seasoned with homemade taco seasoning, so it has no processed ingredients. Slow cookers and pressure cookers are great for making taco meat, especially when using lean ground beef. The slow, low heat makes it come out very tender. And because it makes so much, you'll have enough meat for several nights of leftovers.

I love this recipe because it is easy-peasy to make! These delicious hand-held bites are great for using up Taco Tuesday leftovers, and they're perfect for packing in a lunchbox.

This simple stir-fry is made with ground chicken and lots of Brussels sprouts with fresh ginger and garlic in a spicy stir-fry sauce. It's an easy and quick weeknight meal or the perfect meal prep recipe for easy lunches all week long.

Forget nachos! These south-of-the-border–flavored fries — a San Diego invention — are piled high with steak, cheese and pico de gallo. It's like a steak burrito exploded on a bed of fries! Typically, these fries will set you back an entire day's worth of calories, but I lightened them up so you can eat them with no regret. Cheap, filling and messy, they are totally addicting.

