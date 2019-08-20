Fitness influencer Kevin Curry is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite healthy meal-prep recipes from his cookbook "Fit Men Cook: 100+ Meal Prep Recipes for Men and Women ― Always #HealthyAF, Never Boring." He shows us how to make enchilada meat loaf muffins, Tex-Mex loaded sweet potatoes and "good fat" berry smoothies.

What I love most about muffin tin recipes for meal prep is the automatic portion control. Muffin tins make it easy to divide a recipe evenly so you have a better idea of how much you're eating.

While traveling in Israel, a few years ago, I had an amazing farm-to-table experience with a vegetarian chef. One of my favorite dishes was a stone oven-roasted sweet potato smothered in lentils and topped with tahini. When I returned to the US, I tried my own twist on the dish, incorporating familiar Latin flavors. I decided to use black lentils because I love the way they make the other colors in the dish pop; a natural reminder to eat a "rainbow" every meal.

This smoothie has a lot of personality. It's a burst of sunshine to start the day in a creamy, berry red smoothie. What's the secret energizing ingredient? Avocado! It makes the smoothie thick while balancing the sweetness of the date, berries and OJ.

