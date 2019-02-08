Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 8, 2019, 3:07 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chungah Rhee

Food blogger Chungah Rhee is stopping by the TODAY kitcken to share a few of her favorite quick and easy make-ahead recipes from her new cookbook "Damn Delicious Meal Prep: 115 Easy Recipes for Low-Calorie, High-Energy Living."She shows us how to make savory chicken stir-fry, hearty turkey taco salad, rainbow fruit and veggie pinwheels and DIY instant ramen noodle mason jars.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

This is one of those short-ingredient-list, quick-stir-fry dinners that just knocks it out of the park. Serve with jasmine rice to have the easiest, simplest, and heartiest dinner at fewer than 400 calories per serving.

This salad is so perfect and hearty, you won't miss the taco shells. Just combine the crumbled ground turkey, pico de gallo, Greek yogurt (instead of sour cream), cheese and a lime wedge!

The colors in the pinwheels are so incredibly vibrant, which makes for such a fun snack. Eating a rainbow of foods is a great way to ensure that we are getting a variety of vitamins and minerals, as different antioxidants create the different colors in fruits and vegetables.

Instant ramen noodles were a staple in my home growing up. They are also a go-to for many college students. There are just so many varieties and tastes to choose from, and all you do is add boiling water. Unfortunately, they are also laden with sodium and are high in calories. Thankfully this homemade version has fewer calories and preservatives, yet we're not sacrificing the convenience.

