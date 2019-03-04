Get the latest from TODAY

By Lisa Lillien

Lisa Lillien of Hungry Girl is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite healthy recipes to make eating healthy all day easy. She shows us how to make an orange smoothie for breakfast, eggplant lasagna for dinner, and peanut butter and banana egg rolls for dessert.

Orange Sunrise Smoothie
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Lisa Lillien

Greet the morning with a smoothie as bright as the rising sun. Tropical mango, juicy orange and creamy banana make this smoothie flavorful and filling. It's great for a snack or a mini meal.

Eggplant Lasagna
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Lisa Lillien

Add flavor, bulk, texture and nutrients to lasagna by layering eggplant into the classic Italian dish. Low-fat cheeses and whole-grain noodles also help keep calories in check.

Peanut Butter and Banana Egg Rolls
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Lisa Lillien

These sweet and crispy egg rolls prove that dessert can be delicious and healthy at the same time. The classic combo of peanut butter and banana will please the palates of little ones and adults alike. Plus, using powdered peanut butter is a great way to cut some fat and calories!

