May 31, 2019, 1:05 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Joy Bauer

If you're looking to get your kids to eat more wholesome and nutritious foods (who isn't?!), then this week's Superfood Friday is for you! With youngsters in mind, I create three kid-friendly dishes that are packed with the good stuff: vitamins, minerals and antioxidants! And trust me: Even picky eaters won't be able to resist these delicious dishes.

Blender Strawberry Protein Pancakes

These sweet and satisfying protein pancakes can help your kiddos grow big and strong. Huge bonus: they're a cinch to whip up (and then clean up) — all you need is a blender and a skillet. Thanks to a few sneaky ingredients, each one provides protein, fiber, bone-strengthening calcium and immune-boosting vitamin C. Kids of all ages (1 to 100!) will flip for these flapjacks ... and that's a pinky-promise.

Mac and cheese is a favorite in the Bauer house, so I'm constantly experimenting with different variations to keep it fresh and flavorful. In this rendition, I utilize nutrient-rich legume pasta (made from chickpeas, lentils or black beans) because they contain about double the protein and triple the fiber compared to most standard noodles. Then, I kick things up a few notches by baking 'em in a muffin tin to create portion-sized delights that are crunchy on the outside and ooey-gooey cheesy on the inside. Good-for-you mac and cheese that your kids can devour with their hands — what's not to love?

Soft-Baked Chocolate-Cherry Oatmeal Cookies

Finicky eaters will go cuckoo for these soft and chewy cookies. They're scrumptious, wholesome, and a two-cookie serving delivers a shot of protein and fiber for only 150 calories. Whole-grain flour and rolled oats bump up the fiber, while the combo of dark chocolate chips and sweet cherries provides a double dose of antioxidants. The best part? This recipe is 100% kid- and Cookie Monster-approved.

