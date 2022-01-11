A veggie-packed, kid-friendly meal: Eggplant chicken tenders and chocolate chip muffins

Chef, food blogger and author Nikki Dinki is joining TODAY to share a couple of her favorite veggie-packed, kid-friendly recipes from her cookbook "More Veggies Please!: Easy Kid-Approved Meals and Family-Friendly Comfort Foods with Surprising Veggie Twists." She shows us how to make crispy chicken and eggplant tenders and double chocolate chip muffins with spinach and avocado hidden inside.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

A batch of these has never lasted in my house for more than a day. This is due mostly to my husband, not my kids. As he is older and wiser, he understands just how pureed eggplant can make for tenderness and subtle smokiness (and although old and wise, he has a hard time sharing!).

My kids love helping with these — tossing handfuls of spinach in the blender, scooping out the avocado and, of course, adding the chocolate chips (which always need a taste test!). And although the spinach and avocado aren't front and center taste-wise, the kids understand that these healthy foods are key ingredients in their favorite muffins — and are a little more willing to give them a shot when they see them on their dinner plates.

