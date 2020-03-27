Whether it's roasted, sautéed or baked, chicken is a delicious and satisfying protein.

Valerie Bertinelli has plenty of hearty chicken dishes up her sleeve that will curb any craving for something warm and nourishing. Whatever flavor combo you're in the mood for — whether it's a cheesy casserole or a juicy, garlicky thigh — Bertinelli's got your back.

Here are a few of Bertinelli's hard-to-resist chicken recipes that will keep folks well fed and feeling good.

Heirloom garlic, though not as long-lasting as the commercial varieties available at most grocery stores, has a more intense flavor and cooks up sweeter. If you only have regular garlic, feel free to swap it in. Dishes made with this immune-boosting little allium make for a perfect, healthful comfort food.

There are so many different flavorful veggies in this hearty Italian dinner, that you won't even need a side dish. The best part? You can make a whole dinner using just one pan.

The flavors in this wonderful one-pot casserole are reminiscent of the crowd-pleasing appetizer, spinach and artichoke dip. What makes it even better is that it doesn't have any heavy, overly creamy ingredients, the chicken breast gives it a healthy dose of lean protein and it only takes 10 minutes of prep time before tossing it in the oven.

Topping this mushroom and chicken bake with buttery herbed breadcrumbs adds the perfect crunchy finish.

Tender chicken cutlets with a delightfully crunchy Parmesan crust are brightened up with a topping of fresh, peppery arugula and lemon. It's savory, satisfying and loaded with nutrients.