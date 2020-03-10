Fried chicken, cheese fries and banana bread get healthy makeovers

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Food blogger Rachel Mansfield is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share her recipes for lightened up versions of iconic comfort foods from her new cookbook "Just the Good Stuff: 100+ Guilt-Free Recipes to Satisfy All Your Cravings." She shows us how to make better-for-you oven-baked fried chicken, vegan cheese fries and gluten-free banana bread with dark chocolate chips.

This extra crispy fried chicken is the ultimate dish for all my fried chicken lovers. Crushed up crackers make for the best breadcrumbs and they also add such delicious flavor. This recipe is gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and paleo.

These fries are my healthier version of the classic In-N-Out animal style fries. The usual ones are covered in cheese, mayo and onions. This recipe is a vegan and healthier spin on the original. The fries get extra crispy in the oven (or you can air fry them!) and drizzled with the secret sauce on top with some caramelized onions and cashew cheese.

This recipe is the best for any time of day. I have it for breakfast, as a snack or dessert. You can pair it with your favorite nut butter and yogurt on top and sprinkle with granola for a crunch. And it is the best to prep on a Sunday and have it for the week. Plus, it is vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, lower in sugar and has zero refined sugar.

