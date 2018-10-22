Lighter fall fare: Butternut squash shepherd's pie and vegan chocolate chip cookies

Ryan Scott celebrates the flavors of fall with butternut squash-topped shepherd's pie and vegan chocolate chunk cookies.
by Ryan Scott / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Chef Ryan Scott is back in the TODAY kitchen to share two of his favorite fall recipes. He whips up the ultimate autumn shepherd's pie and sweet vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip crunch cookies, which he calls "insane."

Get The Recipe

Best-of-Fall Shepherd's Pie

Ryan Scott

"I'm all about one-pot meals, and this one hits all the marks for a great fall comfort dinner: sage, gravy and butternut squash," says Scott.

Get The Recipe

Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Crunch Cookies

Ryan Scott

"I have always been crazy for cookies, and eating vegan doesn't mean I can't still be crazy for cookies. If anything, it's made my passion for finding and creating the best vegan cookie recipe that much more important to me. These insanely delicious salty-sweet crunchy nuggets of chocolate chip heaven satisfy my inner cookie monster, vegan or not."

If you like those awesome autumn recipes, you should also try these:

Pumpkin and Sausage Soup
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin and Sausage Soup

Shay Shull
Braised Tri-tip with Honey-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Braised Tri-tip with Honey-Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Tiffani Thiessen

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today