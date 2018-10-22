Lighter fall fare: Butternut squash shepherd's pie and vegan chocolate chip cookies

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chef Ryan Scott is back in the TODAY kitchen to share two of his favorite fall recipes. He whips up the ultimate autumn shepherd's pie and sweet vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip crunch cookies, which he calls "insane."

"I'm all about one-pot meals, and this one hits all the marks for a great fall comfort dinner: sage, gravy and butternut squash," says Scott.

"I have always been crazy for cookies, and eating vegan doesn't mean I can't still be crazy for cookies. If anything, it's made my passion for finding and creating the best vegan cookie recipe that much more important to me. These insanely delicious salty-sweet crunchy nuggets of chocolate chip heaven satisfy my inner cookie monster, vegan or not."

