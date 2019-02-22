Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 22, 2019, 1:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randi Altig

Lifestyle expert Randi Altig is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite healthy entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make Mediterranean-style pesto pasta with shrimp and decadent dairy-free chocolate mousse with candied flowers.

I love this recipe because it is really quick and easy to make and it combines all the essential flavors of Mediterranean cooking into one beautiful dish.

Each element of this dessert is delicious and impressive. When they all come together they create a dessert that is truly unforgettable.

