By Randi Altig

Lifestyle expert Randi Altig is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite healthy entertaining recipes. He shows us how to make Mediterranean-style pesto pasta with shrimp and decadent dairy-free chocolate mousse with candied flowers.

Mediterranean Pesto Shrimp Pasta
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Mediterranean Pesto Shrimp Pasta

Randi Altig

I love this recipe because it is really quick and easy to make and it combines all the essential flavors of Mediterranean cooking into one beautiful dish.

Dairy-Free Chocolate Mousse
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Dairy-Free Chocolate Mousse

Randi Altig

Each element of this dessert is delicious and impressive. When they all come together they create a dessert that is truly unforgettable.

Get The Recipe

Get The Recipe

