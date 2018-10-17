One-pan salmon and cauliflower fried rice are here to solve weeknight dinner woes

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Clinical nutritionist and best selling health author Jessica Sepel is in the TODAY kitchen to whip up two of her favorite healthy dinner recipes. She shows us how to make one-pan teriyaki salmon and cauliflower fried rice with kale.

"This salmon dinner is full of healthy fats, protein and nutrients for skin glow, good energy and a healthy gut," says Sepel. It's an easy, fuss free healthy meal that you will want to make every."

"This side is grain-free, nutritious and utterly delicious. You will find that cauliflower is a very satiating and filling vegetable as it is full of fiber and nutrients."

