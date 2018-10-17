Shop the Steals and Deals best-sellers now!

One-pan salmon and cauliflower fried rice are here to solve weeknight dinner woes

Keep dinner fast, fresh, healthy and flavorful with one-pan teriyaki salmon with veggies and cauliflower fried rice with kale.
by Jessica Sepel / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Clinical nutritionist and best selling health author Jessica Sepel is in the TODAY kitchen to whip up two of her favorite healthy dinner recipes. She shows us how to make one-pan teriyaki salmon and cauliflower fried rice with kale.

One-Pan Teriyaki Salmon
JSHealth
Get The Recipe

One-Pan Teriyaki Salmon

Jessica Sepel

"This salmon dinner is full of healthy fats, protein and nutrients for skin glow, good energy and a healthy gut," says Sepel. It's an easy, fuss free healthy meal that you will want to make every."

Kale and Cauliflower Fried Rice
JSHealth
Get The Recipe

Kale and Cauliflower Fried Rice

Jessica Sepel

"This side is grain-free, nutritious and utterly delicious. You will find that cauliflower is a very satiating and filling vegetable as it is full of fiber and nutrients."

If you like those good-for-you recipes, you should also try these:

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Samah Dada
Harissa Roasted Chicken
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Harissa Roasted Chicken

Alon Shaya

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today