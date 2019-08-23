Everything tastes better in the summer sun — even dessert. When your sweet tooth is aching, follow my lead and serve up these decadent and seasonal fruit-based treats. Hope you're hungry!

Scorching temperatures call for refreshing (hold-the-pepperoni) pizza. This no-bake recipe is juicy and delicious and screams summer fun. Plus, it's packed with antioxidants that can help enhance skin's appearance and boost brain power. Top it with yogurt, dark chocolate chips, your favorite fiber-filled berries (I went with raspberries and blueberries, but anything goes) and grab a slice ... or two.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Sweet peaches topped with a warm, crumbly topping: Is your mouth watering yet? During the summer months, take advantage of ripe and juicy seasonal fruit, but don't worry — you can also easily make this dish in the fall and winter using frozen sliced peaches. Doing so actually allows you to skip the step of peeling and slicing. Save time and enjoy a summer treat in the drab, cool winter months? Yes, please!

Get the recipe here.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Key lime pie in milkshake form — need I say more? This indulgent shake is filled with the quintessential zesty lime and honey graham cracker flavor, but I utilized a few sneaky and good-for-you ingredients (including one vegetable) to add natural sweetness and a creamy consistency that will make your taste buds sing. Grab your straw and enjoy the last sips of summer!

Get the recipe here.

